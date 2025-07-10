Denver’s ‘Month of Video’ showcases film and media arts throughout July

It’s like “Month of Photography,” but for video.

Denver Month of Video — colloquially known as “.MOV” — is a biannual festival celebrating video-based art. Programming includes everything from projection art and video games to live video performance and experimental work.

Throughout July, Month of Video presents an entirely free lineup of video exhibitions and screening events across Denver. Some are visible from the street, and others come to life in art galleries and other community spaces.

Opening night kicked off the celebrations on July 5, but there are events and exhibitions to attend throughout July.

'We're making a space for people so that they can explore.'

“You need a screen, you need a projector. You also need it to be dark. You need sound not to interfere.”

Those are just a few of the challenges when displaying video art, said Month of Video co-founder Jenna Maurice.

“You can go to any museum at any time in Denver and see a sculpture, a painting and a drawing. But video? It's here a little bit, maybe it's there. Maybe it's part of the decor. Maybe it's not art.”

This shortage of “time-based” art is what inspired Maurice and fellow video artist and film curator Adán De La Garza to start Month of Video.

'Definitely eclectic, for sure.'

The program includes a wide variety of video art, including a screening of animated shorts, a documentary, experimental music with live video projection, a video game exhibition, and the programmers’ favorite — a showcase of local artists for opening night.

“One of the strong suits (of MOV) is the diversity of the programming,” said De La Garza.

Each space curates its own exhibitions and events, uplifting video artists in different segments of the city’s art scene.

“Different people function in different communities, so they might have access to different artists and different work,” De La Garza said. “That’s really valuable.”

He and Maurice also feel strongly about compensating the artists.

“Every person that we work with gets paid, and I think that separates us from a lot of other festivals and places that are reliant on the art market interests,” De La Garza said. “If you show work with us or if you're a curator, you get paid.”

'They said that this was the most extreme thing that they've shown.'

If you’re not up for a visit to a gallery or a feature-length screening event, some works are visible from the street in Denver’s Central Business District.

That includes “art that's been commissioned on all the LEDs downtown that show advertisements,” and “four really cool pieces on the Daniels (and) Fisher Clock tower,” Maurice said. “The person who runs the clock tower, they said that this was the most extreme thing that they've shown. So we’re excited to see what everyone thinks about that.”

Where to go and what to see during the 2025 Month of Video:

Events

Documentary Screening: “Buildings Are Heavy" at Rainbow Dome on July 12, 7:30-10:30 p.m. — Set in Denver, Buildings Are Heavy is an intimate portrait of place and how people and the spaces they inhabit shape the identity of a city.

Harmonic Ooze Records showcase at The Shop at Matter on July 15, 8 p.m. — A night of experimental sound and projection from the roster of Tucson-based record label Harmonic Ooze with projections from Glitchybb and Alluvium. Learn more about the artists and the music here.

Screening of “Making Taste 6” at Rainbow Dome on July 19, 8 p.m. — An animation-focused showcase curated by Collective Misnomer.

“It’s Projecting a Big Hot Video Mess” at Glob on July 25, 6-11 p.m. — An exhibition show that grapples with the challenges of what is defined as traditional animation or narrative video. Explore the artists and lineup here.

Closing Night: “Eclectic Systems” at Rainbow Dome — Three live, experimental works that challenge traditional video and performance. Explore the artists and lineup here.

Exhibitions and receptions

Video Art on downtown LED Screens, visible outdoors in the Central Business District — All month

D&F Clock Tower projections, visible outdoors in the Central Business District — All month

“Unplayable” at The Storeroom Gallery in City Park West — July 3 through Sept. 5. Reception on July 24 from 7:30-9 p.m.

“Again and again and again and again and again and again and again and again and again and again and again” at Squirm Gallery in Five Points — July 7 through Aug. 2. Reception on July 25 from 7-10 p.m.

“Moving Still: Video Art Highlights from the Dikeou Collection” in the Central Business District — July 9 through Aug. 1. Reception on July 10 from 6-8 p.m.

“Mutual Terrain” at Redline Contemporary Art Center in Five Points — July 11 through Aug. 3. Reception on July 11 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

“Free Hors d'oeuvres,” a video game exhibition at Rainbow Dome in Sun Valley — July 18 through 26. Reception on July 18 from 6-9 p.m.

“Under Pressure” at Friend of a Friend Gallery in Five Points — July 25 through Aug. 17. Reception on July 25 from 7-9 p.m.