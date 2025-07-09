These 3 ‘big ideas’ are guiding the future of Park Hill Park

The Park Hill Golf Course is closed, fenced off and yellowing. Aug. 6, 2024.

A years-long battle over the old Park Hill Golf Course is turning into a citywide brainstorming session.

Denver Parks and Recreation’s three “big ideas” for the park to be built on the site, which each offer optimistic, fun and connected visions of its future. Should it be a place of adventure? Should it be a natural Eden within Denver’s street grid? Or perhaps a community gathering place? How about all three?

Parks and Rec has been sending out surveys and holding public meetings to gather input for its first draft of a plan. Officials are still collecting feedback — you can voice your opinion in this lengthy survey, which will be live until July 21.

And soon, you can go envision your dreams in person. Stephanie Figueroa, Parks and Rec’s spokesperson, said Denver is “inching closer” to opening the grounds for people to walk through, before any construction begins. She said it could open as early as the end of the month.

The city acquired the land last year in a land swap with the prior owner, a developer whose plans for the site had been rejected by voters. Renovations could be funded by an upcoming bond initiative, should voters approve it in November.

Three big ideas, you say?

Parks and Rec has been floating three “frameworks” to help people think about what this open space could become.

The first is called “nature runs through,” which is a park “dedicated to being in and exploring nature” that’s “characterized by a large core of restored landscapes interwoven with a ribbon of destination water play.”

Documents for this one show paths winding through trees and a big lawn.

Parks and Rec calls the second framework “Colorado’s front door,” which is meant to offer “a taste of the many adventure activities that our state has to offer,” which includes rock climbing and zip lining, and is “characterized by a series of adventure loops.”

The third is called “cultural core,” which features a lawn, amphitheater and flex space that “convenes and connects people through hosting community events” like concerts and markets.

Figueroa said these are not mutually exclusive choices.

They’re more like starting points for a thought experiment. Surveys and meetings are meant to get people talking about what’s most important to them.

Survey data from 5,600 people earlier this year showed Denverites were very interested in “nature-focused open spaces,” bike and multi-use trails, splash pads, boardwalks, social gathering spaces and playgrounds for all ages of kids.

Designers with the city and its contractor, Sasaki, will take all of this survey data into account as they formulate a first draft. That should be out this autumn, when Parks and Rec will present the plan for more feedback.

Figueroa said people who want to participate, but don’t want to take the survey online, can get physical copies at the Martin Luther King Jr. and Hiawatha Davis Jr. recreation centers.