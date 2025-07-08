These are the projects the $800M Vibrant Denver bond would build

Voters have to approve it first.

Longtime Sun Valley advocate Jeanne Granville looks into the lot that will one day become Sun Valley Riverfront Park. July 2, 2025.

After months of deliberation, officials leading the $800 million Vibrant Denver bond released a list of several dozen capital improvement projects that would be funded by the proposed debt package.

Voters would need to approve the bond, which still needs to clear a few more bureaucratic hurdles before it gets on the November ballot. The bond package isn't finalized either — both the mayor and Denver City Council can make changes to it.

The package includes several pieces of infrastructure that would change the city for decades to come. Bonds are a form of long-term debt.

The list includes improvements that neighborhoods have desperately asked for, like a new park in Sun Valley and road improvements along Santa Fe Drive. It also features priorities from Mayor Mike Johnston’s administration, like funds devoted to building out Park Hill Park, the planned fourth-largest park in Denver.

The package also includes a territory that the previous two bonds failed to explore: building permanent affordable housing across the city. The proposed bond package lists three housing developments, one of which will be built in tandem with a new Denver Public Library branch.

We made a searchable and sortable table of the full list of projects below. (For example, search "Library," or an area like "Santa Fe.")

Prices for each project have not been released. A Denver Department of Finance representative said they are in the process of confirming prices and will release them at a later date.

This is a developing story and will be updated.