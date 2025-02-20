Name! That! Denver women’s soccer team!

We think you guys can come up with something more fun than the official suggestions.

The crowd cheers for the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team as they begin a match against the Korea Republic at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City. June 1, 2024.

Yesterday, the National Women's Soccer League shared its top six ideas for names for the Denver team.

I can only speak for myself, but I wanted to see more options.

Denver Gold FC? Denver Elevate FC? Denver FC?

Where are the Rocky Mountain creatures? The niche references to Denver history? The whimsy?

That's why Denverite is launching its own name that team contest.

We want to hear your ideas for not just a name, but also colors and a logo or mascot.

E.g. The Denver Blue Strikers, blue and red, a devilish horse; Denver Rockies 2 FC, purple and white, Charlie Blackmon kicking a soccer ball.

And to be very clear, this is just for a fun and creative outlet in the dead of winter. You should still cast your ranked-choice vote in the NWSL contest, and even submit your idea there too! Civic engagement, but for sports!

How can I submit?

Email [email protected] with your idea or reply to us on our socials. (Did you know we're on Bluesky now?)

What happens next?

We'll pick our favorite submissions, and the illustrious Kevin Beaty will mock up team crests featuring your names, colors and logos.

Then you, the readers, will choose your ultimate fanon (that's fan canon) Denver women's soccer team. Winner gets bragging rights, and maybe even a free gift of an inspired short-run merch item.