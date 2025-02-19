Denver sports

The NWSL wants your help naming Denver’s new women’s soccer team

Rank your choices out of six suggested options, or submit your own idea.
Paolo Zialcita
Custom cookies on a tray for the National Women’s Soccer League’s announcement of a new team in Denver, during an event at Number 38. Jan. 30, 2025.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

The professional women’s soccer team coming to Denver is still nameless — but your vote can help pick one. 

In a survey that fans can fill out, the team listed six possible names to choose from in a ranked-choice voting system. The options are:

  • Denver Gold FC
  • Denver Elevate FC
  • Colorado Summit FC
  • Denver FC
  • Colorado 14ers FC
  • Denver Peak FC

Cast your vote here. And if those options aren’t exactly your speed, the club has a section where you can let your imagination run wild and recommend club names that weren’t listed.

The club is also asking fans to weigh in on whether the club name should represent the city of Denver, like the Denver Nuggets, or the state of Colorado, like the Colorado Rapids

Denver’s NWSL team has proven to be extremely popular among Coloradans, with thousands putting deposits down just for the chance of buying season tickets.

And while the team is inching closer to having a name, there’s still a big unknown — where they’ll play. The team’s investors have vowed to build a new stadium, but exactly where it will go has yet to be announced.

Denver’s NWSL home turf could be one of multiple new stadiums in the area, with a new Broncos stadium and an arena for a potential WNBA team both in the cards.

Paolo Zialcita

