Cherry Creek Board of Education approves deal to build Denver’s NWSL team HQ in Centennial

Jordan Angeli opens an event at Number 38 as the National Women’s Soccer League announces plans for a new team in Denver. Jan. 30, 2025.

The Cherry Creek School District’s Board of Education voted unanimously Wednesday to approve a deal that would bring the home base for Denver’s new National Women’s Soccer League team to Centennial.

Denverite first reported on the proposal earlier this week, when the Cherry Creek School District uploaded documents detailing the proposal to its public agenda.

The agreed-upon deal would establish permanent training facilities and office space for the unnamed NWSL team on land owned by the city of Centennial. The school district is helping finance the deal, as some of the facilities will be available to students.

What will be built, and how much will it cost?

The team is planning the following projects in Centennial:

A headquarters and training facility.

A soccer stadium with temporary seating for up to 15,000 people and permanent seating for 4,000. The stadium is to include permanent facilities including locker rooms, restrooms, concessions, press box and lighting. The stadium could host the team while its permanent stadium is built in Denver.

Two natural grass soccer fields and an artificial turf field that the NWSL team will use for training.

Another complex of “at least” four more artificial turf fields which will be available for the school district to use for non-tackle sports.

The district will contribute $15 million from its voter-approved 2024 bond measure to build the training fields and share-use fields, while the team would contribute money for design, construction and other development costs.

The district has extra bond money available due to strong demand for the debt it issued, according to the board documents.

The district and the team would split the design, construction and development costs for the stadium, which is estimated to cost $20-25 million.

The deal will have benefits for Cherry Creek students

Some of the training fields that students from the school district can use for non-tackle sports, like soccer, lacrosse and field hockey.

After the NWSL team moves into its permanent location in Denver’s Baker neighborhood in 2028, the temporary stadium may be reconfigured by the district.

The NWSL team will also donate $100,000 to the Cherry Creek Schools Foundation. Additionally, the district will receive 500 free tickets per season. The team will also donate merchandise and equipment for district fundraising events, and it will make staff and players available for student opportunities.

“Today marks an exciting new chapter for CCSD and the start of a long-term partnership that opens doors to life-changing opportunities for students,” district superintendent Christopher Smith said in a statement.

The team and the city of Centennial are expected to make a formal announcement about the deal Thursday morning at the Cherry Creek Innovation Campus.