Denver DMV offices and online services will close for tech upgrades in February

Digital and in-person services will be paused for changes to the online myDMV platform.
Statewide technology upgrades will shut down the Denver Department of Motor Vehicles for a few days this month. 

Online and kiosk DMV access will be unavailable from 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 13, through Tuesday, Feb. 16, reopening on Feb. 17.

Local offices will be closed from Monday, Feb. 16, through Wednesday, Feb. 18. That Monday is President’s Day, while staff will be in training on the new system on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The upgrades will include improvements to the online platform, myDMV, and the Colorado Motor Vehicles Express kiosks located in grocery stores and other shops statewide. 

For more information, go to the DMV website. The upgraded platform will include “a streamlined user experience, complete with a secure, logged-in customer portal that offers a dashboard for managing vehicles, licenses, and personal information, as well as correspondence with the DMV, with unprecedented ease.”

