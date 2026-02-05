Denver news

Sloan’s Lake boathouse to become a $7M events center

The new space will fit up to 171 people, a catering station and a concessions stand.
Paolo Zialcita
A stone building sits under a fading evening sky. Light pours into the dusk from an open garage door. A lake can be seen in the background.
The old stone boathouse at Sloan's Lake. Jan. 29, 2026.
The boathouse at Sloan’s Lake Park is inching closer to a new look — changing the utilitarian city building into a new amenity for west Denver.

Currently, the boathouse is used by Denver Parks and Recreation for operations and storage. But the department plans to make it into an event space with room for 171 people, a catering kitchen and a concession stand. 

Construction is expected to start later this year, after a final design by an architecture firm is selected and Denver City Council approves the contract. The new facility could open in winter 2028. 

An illustration of a planned redesign of the Sloan's Lake boathouse.
Current operations at the boathouse are set to move to the former Gun Club building on the southwestern corner of the park, which is being renovated. 

The event space would be run by the city, similarly to spaces in other public parks. The city rents out spaces like the Washington Park Boat House, City Park Pavilion and Fleming Mansion for weddings, community meetings and parties — typically at a cheaper rate than private establishments.

The project will cost $7 million, with funding coming from the RISE bond package that voters approved in 2021. 

A concept design for the Sloan's Lake boathouse.
