The fate of the L Line will be weighed in a Welton Street study

A light rail station sign is seen on Broadway and Welton Street on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026 in Denver, Colo.

Welton Street, the Five Points corridor that is the historic heart of Denver's Black community, is taking its first steps toward a transportation makeover.

In a presentation to Denver City Council, Department of Transportation and Infrastructure staff outlined the next steps for its Welton Street project, which aims to develop a long-term vision for the future of transit along the corridor.

The approximately one-mile-long road is home to a variety of businesses, the Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, Brother Jeff's Cultural Center and more.

Right now, the street travels one way between Broadway and Downing Street, with car traffic moving parallel to the Regional Transportation District’s L Line.

Cars are parked along Welton Street, across from the 25th and Welton light rail station on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026 in Denver, Colo. McKenzie Lange/CPR News

Residents have complained that the road is unsafe for drivers and pedestrians, and that the L Line isn’t doing an adequate job of connecting transit users to the neighborhood.

A final report to be delivered in 2027 could help address those concerns.

“We will study and elevate the steps needed to realize what we have all been asking for generations … a transit-rich corridor the residents in Five Points deserve,” said Councilmember Darrell Watson, who represents the area.

The project comes during an awkward time for RTD’s L Line.

For years, some community members have criticized the L Line, saying RTD has failed to properly serve the community, with some calling to tear out the train tracks.

The light rail line travels between 30th and Downing streets and part of downtown, but doesn’t connect to Union Station. It has among the lowest ridership in RTD, with around 20,000 boardings per month.

The L Line has also seen sporadic closures and delays over the last two years as RTD works on the Downtown Rail Reconstruction Project. And those disruptions could ramp up soon — RTD plans to focus on the Welton Street corridor later this year as part of its project to rebuild downtown rail lines.

“Having this [city study done[ before RTD makes track replacement decisions for the corridor is essential,” said David Krutsinger, DOTI’s transit director.

The L Line is also supposed to be extended, although a timeline for that isn’t clear. The funds to connect the L Line to the A Line at 38th and Blake were approved in 2004 as part of the FasTracks project, but it isn’t clear when RTD plans to start construction.

The L Line arrives at the 20th and Welton light rail station on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026 in Denver, Colo. McKenzie Lange/CPR News

The city's aim in the Welton Street study is to ensure the corridor’s design benefits the neighborhood, officials said. One option is recommending removing the the L Line, although nothing is set in stone.

“The study will evaluate a range of alternatives, including options that retain light rail on Welton Street and options that consider removal,” DOTI’s website states. “No decisions have been made, and recommendations will be informed by technical analysis and community input.”

One prominent Welton Street tenant hopes the project will center safety for residents.

During a bustling lunch hour at Welton Street Cafe, owner Fathima Dickerson said she’s seen it all during her family restaurant’s tenure on the street.

“The speed races are down here,” she said. “People are easily at 45 miles (per hour).”

Dickerson said she worries about the safety of residents crossing the street, especially Five Points’ visually impaired and elderly population.

She also sees an opportunity for the city to ensure Welton Street is set up for success, like its neighbors to the north.

You go down to [RiNo], you see Larimer Street, and you're just like, this is what Wellton Street is supposed to be,” she said. “It's supposed to be Larimer Street.”