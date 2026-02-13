A Central Park wildlife refuge is finally reopening with $8.5 million in improvements

There’s now a small campus with an indoor classroom, outdoor educational spaces and other upgrades.

Bluff Lake Nature Center seen on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. The nature center will re-open to the public on Monday, Feb. 16 after a multimillion dollar renovation.

Central Park’s wildlife haven, the Bluff Lake Nature Center, is celebrating its grand reopening on Saturday after an $8.5 million upgrade.

The 123-acre preserve, with a mile-long trail around Bluff Lake, has served as an outdoor nature education facility for more than 30 years. Before that, the land was an inaccessible “crash zone” for the former Stapleton International Airport.

Upgrades to the center include a small campus with an indoor classroom, outdoor educational spaces and an administrative building for the nonprofit that runs the refuge.

A new outdoor classroom. McKenzie Lange/ CPR News A new accessibility ramp. McKenzie Lange/ CPR News

Bluff Lake is just east of Peoria Street and is bordered by Sand Creek.

The free, all-ages event will run from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13. On the schedule are a 10:30 a.m. ribbon cutting, tours of the new campus, face painting, snacks and activities led by Bluff Lake staff about the center’s programming. There will be prizes available, including a tent and backpacks.

The campus is located at 11255 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The center’s parking lots will be closed, so plan to bike, walk or roll.

A time lapse of aerial images of the Bluff Lake Nature Center, starting in 1993 — which features old Stapleton Airport runways — to 2015. Courtesy: Bluff Lake Nature Center

It’s owned and managed by the Bluff Lake Nature Center, a nonprofit organization that uses the site as a field trip destination and an outdoor classroom for homeschool and summer camp programs.

Prior to the upgrades, the area had little infrastructure beyond a pavilion and a staff building.