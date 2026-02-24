Denver mayor to US women’s hockey team: Have a parade here instead

United States' players celebrate after a women's ice hockey gold medal game between the United States and Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026.

After the triumphant U.S. women’s hockey team declined President Donald Trump’s invitation to his State of the Union address, Mayor Mike Johnston has extended an invite — come celebrate in Denver instead.

The U.S. women won gold against Canada in the Olympic women’s hockey final. Their male counterparts also won gold against Canada.

After the men’s team’s victory Sunday, President Trump congratulated the team over the phone while FBI Director Kash Patel was in their locker room. During the brief call, which was posted to social media, he invited the men to both the State of the Union address and the White House.

Trump added that he would “have to” invite the women’s team.

“I must tell you, we’re going to have to bring the women’s team, you do know that,” Trump said, joking that he would “probably be impeached” if he didn’t.

Team USA has since said the women’s team has declined the invite.

“We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal-winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement,” a statement sent to multiple news outlets said. “Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate. They were honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment.”

The city has extended an invite to the team.

On social media, Mayor Johnston criticized Trump’s comments and extended his own invitation. Trump had implied that welcoming the women to the nation’s capital “would be a chore,” Johnston wrote.

“He's simply wrong on how this country feels. You are America's team. We celebrate you. We stand with you. We want to give you what every Olympic champion team deserves: a moment for the American people to say thank you, out loud and together,” Johnston wrote.

The mayor wrote that the city would throw the team a championship parade to allow “Americans from across this country, who love and support you, the chance to gather in one place and celebrate America’s team.”

A spokesperson for the mayor confirmed that the invite was genuine and the city is prepared to throw the team a parade. They also confirmed that the invite was sent directly to Team USA.

Team USA did not immediately respond to Denverite’s request for comment.