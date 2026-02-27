Things to do in Denver this weekend, Feb. 27-March 1

Things to do in Denver

It’s going to be a busy weekend in Denver!

Dairy Block is hosting its eighth annual Petite Parade, Denver Summit FC is hosting a “one-month-out” celebration and the Town of Parker is celebrating the Lunar New Year. Plus, Elitch Gardens is hosting a hiring fair.

Other fun events include Stuff Your Stanley at High Point Creamery and a Comfort & Comedy Festival in Golden.

And Ball Arena will host the Colorado Mammoth, Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Worth the Trip

Friday and Saturday: Oh, The Places You’ll Go Exhibit. Center for the Arts Evergreen, 31880 Rocky Village Dr., Evergreen. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (Friday) and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (Saturday). Free. All ages.

Friday, Feb. 27

Just for fun

Clock Tower Self-Guided Tours. Denver Clocktower, 1601 Arapahoe St. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free (children ages 5 and under), $8 (Historic Denver and Molly Brown House Museum members), $10 (general public).

*Immigration Legal Help by Phone. Denver Public Library, by phone or email. Noon-1 p.m. Free.

Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) Fair. Boulder Elks Lodge No. 566, 3975 28th St., Boulder. 4-8 p.m. Free.

Kids and family

Brick Planet: A Magical Journey Made with LEGO Bricks. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $20.95 (guests ages 3-18), $22.95 (guests ages 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). (Learn more about the exhibit here.)

Dinos Alive: An Immersive Experience. Exhibition Hub Art Center Denver, 3900 Elati St. 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Prices vary. All ages.

Learning Lab: Family Yoga. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 Irving St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Kids Explore: Robotics. Central Library, 10 W. 14th Ave. 3-4 p.m. Free. Advance registration required. Ideal for ages 12 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Comedy and theater

Christopher Titus. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $32-$37.

Comfort & Comedy Festival. Miners Alley Performing Arts Center, 1100 Miners Alley, Golden, and Gnarly’s, 1224 Washington Ave., Golden. 7:30 p.m. (Miners Alley) and 8 p.m. (Gnarly’s). Prices vary.

Rick Glassman. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 9:15 p.m. $25-$35.

*2026 Colorado Environmental Film Festival Encore. Online. Anytime. $60.

Art, culture, and media

Domestic Bliss. Center for Colorado Women’s History, 1310 Bannock St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (children), $8 (guests ages 60 and older), $10 (adults).

Conversation Pieces. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and visitors ages 18 and under), $19-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans and guests ages 65 and older), $22-$30 (adults).

Moments That Made US and Mountains Majesty: On the Summit with John Fielder. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children), $20 (adults).

Pressed to Impress Opening Reception. ASLD, 200 Grant St. 5:30-8 p.m. No cover.

Musing Opening Reception. D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Dr. 6-9 p.m. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25. Advance registration required.

Eat and drink

Stuff Your Stanley. Hight Point Creamery, 215 S. Holly St., 7473 E. 29th Place, and 2669 Larimer St. Times vary by location (while supplies last). $8.

Valentine’s Pop-Up. Church and Union Denver, 1433 17th St. 3 p.m.-midnight. Prices vary. Reservations recommended.

Music and nightlife

Laser Stranger Things. Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 5 p.m. Prices vary.

Laser Billie Eilish. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

K-Winterland: KPop Club Night. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave. 8 p.m. $30.66-$36.86.

Alli Walker. Grizzly Rose, 5450 Lincoln St. 8 p.m. $24.15.

Umru & Petal Supply. Meow Wolf, 1338 First St. 9 p.m. $26.75.

Sports and fitness

One-Month-Out Celebration. Denver Summit FC at Larimer Square, 1430 Larimer St. 4-7 p.m. Free.

San Diego Seals at Colorado Mammoth. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on ESPN+. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

*Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder. Watch on Altitude or ESPN, or listen on 92.5 FM. 7:30 p.m.

*Ice Skating. Throughout the Denver metro, locations listed here. Times vary. Costs vary.

Saturday, Feb. 28

Just for fun

Parker Lunar New Year Celebration. PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Advance registration required.

2026 Alpaca Extravaganza. Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

*Immigration Legal Help. Denver Public Library, via phone or email. 10-11 a.m. Free.

Plaza Immigrant Resources. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 Irving St., and Green Valley Ranch Branch Library, 4856 Andes Ct. 10 a.m.-noon. Free.

Elitch Gardens Hiring Fair. Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Circle. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.

Grow With What You've Got: Black Farmers Growing The Future. Ford-Warren Branch Library, 2825 High St. 11 a.m.-noon. Free.

Organic Gardening for Beginners. Smoky Hill Library, 5430 S. Biscay Circle, Centennial. 1-2 p.m. $25. Advance registration recommended.

Thrifts + Tinis: A Curio Thrift Event. Poka Lola and The Maven Lobby, 1800 Wazee St. 1-5 p.m. No cover.

*Street Photography/Photo Walk - Denver RiNo District. Mike’s Camera Denver at Denver Central Market, 2441 Broadway. 4-6 p.m. $99. Advance registration required.

Purim Drag Queen Bingo. JCC Phillips Social Hall, 350 S. Dahlia St. 7:30-10:30 p.m. $50-$75.

Kids and family

Family Storytime: Saturday Stuffie Special. Decker Branch Library, 1501 S. Logan St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for children ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Teens Explore: Saturday Morning Cartoons. Central Library, 10 W. 14th Ave. 11 a.m.-noon. Free. For ages 13-19.

*Arvada Winterfest. Olde Town Arvada Square, 5726 Olde Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. All ages.

Tưng Bừng Mừng Xuân Bính Ngọ 2026/ Lunar New Year Celebration 2026. Athmar Park Branch Library, 1055 S. Tejon St. 2-3:30 p.m. Free. All ages.

Comedy and theater

Comfort & Comedy Festival. Miners Alley Performing Arts Center, 1100 Miners Alley, Golden, and Gnarly’s, 1224 Washington Ave., Golden. 11 a.m. (Miners Alley), 2 p.m. (Miners Alley and Gnarly’s), 7:30 p.m. (Miners Alley) and 10 p.m. (Gnarly’s). Prices vary.

Rick Glassman. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 9:15 p.m. $25-$35.

Christopher Titus. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 9:45 p.m. $32-$37.

Art, culture, and media

Loving Gestures. ASLD Englewood Branch | 901 Englewood Parkway, Unit 108, Englewood. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

Domestic Bliss. Center for Colorado Women’s History, 1310 Bannock St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (children), $8 (guests ages 60 and older), $10 (adults).

Moments That Made US and Mountains Majesty: On the Summit with John Fielder. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children), $20 (adults).

What We’ve Been Up to: People. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children ages 18 and younger), $19-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $22-$30 (adults).

Mo'Print 2026 ASLD Print Fair & Demos . ASLD, 200 Grant St. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. No cover.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25. Advance registration required.

Eat and drink

Beer, Bacon, Coffee. Denver Beer Co., all five Denver Beer Co. taprooms. 8:30-11 a.m. $32.97-$64.92. Advance registration required.

10-Year Anniversary Party. Holidaily Brewing Co., 801 Brickyard Circle, Golden. 10:45 a.m.-10 p.m. No cover.

Après at The Terminal: Patio Sessions. Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. 3 p.m. No cover.

Valentine’s Pop-Up. Church and Union Denver, 1433 17th St. 3 p.m.-midnight. Reservations recommended.

Does the Wine Glass Matter? Blanchard Family Wines, 1855 Blake St., Unit 120. 6-8 p.m. $50. Advance registration required.

Music and nightlife

Maddy O'Neal Tokimonsta. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 6:30 p.m. $49.99.

2026 Swallow Hill Teacher Feature. Swallow Hill Music, 71 E. Yale Ave. 8 p.m. $31.89 (in advance), $37.04 (day of).

Denver Denim Ball. Spangalang Brewery, 2736 Welton St., Unit 102. 8 p.m.-midnight. Free-$65.87.

Telykast. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave. 8:30 p.m. $32.54-$39.99.

VCTRE. Meow Wolf, 1338 First St. 9 p.m. $26.75.

Sports and fitness

Yoga at the Aquarium. Downtown Aquarium Denver, 700 Water St. 8:30-9:45 a.m. $45 (includes yoga and aquarium admission). Advance registration recommended.

*Cupid’s Undie Run. Starting at Stoney’s Bar and Grill, 1111 Lincoln St. Noon-4 p.m. (run starts at 2 p.m.). Starting at $45.

Chicago Blackhawks at Colorado Avalanche. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on ALT. 4 p.m. Prices vary.

*Ice Skating. Throughout the Denver metro, locations listed here. Times vary. Costs vary.

Sunday, March 1

Just for fun

2026 Alpaca Extravaganza. Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.

Clock Tower Self-Guided Tours. Denver Clocktower, 1601 Arapahoe St. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Free (children ages 5 and under), $8 (Historic Denver and Molly Brown House Museum members), $10 (general public).

Elitch Gardens Hiring Fair. Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Circle. Noon-5 p.m. Free.

*8th Annual Petite Parade. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. Noon-2 p.m. Free (float participants must register in advance).

Kids and family

Pete the Cat. Elaine Wolf Theatre, 350 S. Dahlia St. 10 a.m. Donation-based pricing. Advance registration required.

Comedy and theater

Comfort & Comedy Festival. Miners Alley Performing Arts Center, 1100 Miners Alley, Golden, and Gnarly’s, 1224 Washington Ave., Golden. 1 p.m. (Gnarly’s), 2 p.m. (Miners Alley), 4 p.m. (Gnarly’s) and 7:30 p.m. (Miners Alley). Prices vary.

Mike Stanley. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $14.

Puns N’ Roses. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $14.

Art, culture, and media

Women in Art Spotlight Talk Extravaganza. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Free (members, visitors ages 18 and under or with code), $19-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans and guests ages 65 and older), $22-$30 (adults).

Conversation Pieces. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and visitors ages 18 and under), $19-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans and guests ages 65 and older), $22-$30 (adults).

What We’ve Been Up to: People. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $19-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $22-$30 (adults).

Domestic Bliss. Center for Colorado Women’s History, 1310 Bannock St. Noon-4 p.m. Free (children), $8 (guests ages 60 and older), $10 (adults).

Eat and drink

Cook Like an Italian Nonna. Stir to Learn, 3215 Zuni St. 5-8 p.m. $127.20 (per person). Advance registration required.

Music and nightlife

Laser Taylor Swift. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 3 p.m. Prices vary.

Laser Billie Eilish. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 4 p.m. Prices vary.

Owls. Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway, Lakewood. 4 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on ABC, or listen on 92.5 FM. 1:30 p.m. Prices vary.

*Ice Skating. Throughout the Denver metro, locations listed here. Times vary. Costs vary.