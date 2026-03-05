Remember snow? It’s finally returning to Denver on Friday

There’s a strong chance Denver will finally get some snow at the end of the week.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a 96% chance of snow from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.

Denver is expected to get two inches of snow from a storm that should hit most of the state. In some mountain areas, including Eldora, NWS is predicting more than 10 inches of snow.

The storm comes as Denver enters “extreme” drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. The drought is expected to continue at least through this month.

Denver's snow won't last long, as high temperatures and the sun are expected to return throughout the rest of the weekend. The high on Monday is forecasted to be 70 degrees.

Denver saw a mere 13.4 inches of snowfall between September and February. The NWS announced that this February was the least snowy on record.

NWS told Denverite earlier this week that it has issued 22 red flag warnings throughout the state since October 2025.

The metro and the mountains may see more moisture in the months ahead, as March, April and May tend to be some of the wetter months for the state, NWS said.