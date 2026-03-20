Arvada could get station for new mountain rail line

State officials want a suburban stop on the way to Winter Park and Granby.

A planned trainline from Denver to northwest Colorado could include a stop in the Arvada area.

The Mountain Rail project is set to run passenger trains along existing rail lines from Denver to the mountain towns of Winter Park, Fraser and Granby later this year.

A later phase of the project could add a “West Metro” stop in Arvada — allowing metro residents to board the train without parking in downtown Denver.

“So by having this infill station in the West Metro area we do think that it would draw more people to use the service that may not otherwise,” said Maux Sullivan, assistant director of passenger rail for the Colorado Department of Transportation.

CDOT will evaluate up to five locations for the new station over an eight-month project, the document said.

The new service won’t necessarily stop at the existing Olde Town Arvada Station. Mountain rail will run along the United Pacific rail corridor, which runs just north of Olde Town along Oberon Road.

But the mountain service could board near other Regional Transportation District stations in the area.

“A couple of the locations are adjacent to existing G Line stations which would allow us the ability to maybe partner where there's existing kind of parking and infrastructure,” Sullivan said.

The mountain rail corridor runs past RTD’s 60th/Sheridan-Arvada Gold Strike Station and Clear Creek / Federal Station, which are both on the G Line.

"Alternatives are being explored between the existing RTD Clear Creek - Federal Station to the east, and furthest west near Highway 93 and Highway 72. The exact location is still being considered and would have to be approved by both RTD and UPRR," wrote CDOT spokesperson Tim Hoover.

Arvada's rail lines. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

CDOT is planning an April 30 open house at Arvada High School and will include elected officials, business groups and residents in the planning process.

“CDOT has been routinely meeting with City of Arvada leadership, keeping them informed on progress as well as working with the city to share opportunities for our community to learn about the project and provide feedback to CDOT,” wrote Arvada spokesperson Rachael Kuroiwa.

The first phase of the project is scheduled to launch in November, running a single round trip from Denver to Granby. But the West Metro station wouldn’t open until “Phase 1B” of the project; it’s not clear when that could be.

Phase 1B also could include a stop in the small mountain village of Rollinsville. Those initial phases will run 76 miles. CDOT couldn't provide an estimated date for the 1B opening or a cost estimate for either phase.

A future expansion of the service could reach Steamboat Springs and Craig in northwestern Colorado, a 232-mile route.

The service will rely on existing Union Pacific Railroad freight track, including through the Moffat Tunnel. It will partially follow the routes of the existing Winter Park Express and California Zephyr services, but won’t replace them.

The project is set to be funded in part by the state’s new fee on car rentals.