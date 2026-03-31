Denver news

Denver, beware: Street sweeping starts Wednesday

Know the schedule or face a $50 parking ticket.
Paolo Zialcita
1 min. read
Men pose with a motorized street sweeping machine in Denver, Colorado, December 1919. (Denver Public Library/Western History Collection/X-23675)

Get those monthly calendar reminders ready: Street sweeping resumes citywide in Denver on Wednesday.

During Denver’s street sweeping season, city vehicles remove dirt and debris from city streets. From April through November, Denverites are asked to move their vehicles on specific days so street sweepers have space to work.

Red and white signs on city blocks detail when street sweepers are expected in the vicinity. If cars haven’t been moved, they’re subject to a $50 citation. You can also check the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure’s website if you’re away from home and are worried the city is coming to ticket your car. The city website also offers street-sweeping alerts.

Last year, a lot of you forgot about street sweeping starting, leading to nearly 3,000 tickets on April 1. The typical weekday sees about 1,100 parking violations.

In 2024, the city issued about 137,000 tickets for street sweeping violations, representing about $6.9 million of potential city revenue.

Paolo Zialcita

Paolo's lived in Colorado since 2020, but he didn't become an official Denverite until he moved close to City Park in 2023. Since then, he's been obsessed with learning as much as he can about the city. As Denverite's Neighborhood Reporter, he now gets to do that for a living. Before coming to Denverite, he worked on CPR News' daily news desk, NPR and KUNR Public Radio in Reno, Nevada. Paolo can often be found roaming East Colfax, lounging at Cheesman Park, or slowly hitting up every single ice cream shop in the city.

Contact:

Email: [email protected]

Bluesky: @zialcita.bsky.social

X: @paolozialcita

Recent Stories

View more posts