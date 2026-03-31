Denver, beware: Street sweeping starts Wednesday

Get those monthly calendar reminders ready: Street sweeping resumes citywide in Denver on Wednesday.

During Denver’s street sweeping season, city vehicles remove dirt and debris from city streets. From April through November, Denverites are asked to move their vehicles on specific days so street sweepers have space to work.

Red and white signs on city blocks detail when street sweepers are expected in the vicinity. If cars haven’t been moved, they’re subject to a $50 citation. You can also check the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure’s website if you’re away from home and are worried the city is coming to ticket your car. The city website also offers street-sweeping alerts.

Last year, a lot of you forgot about street sweeping starting, leading to nearly 3,000 tickets on April 1. The typical weekday sees about 1,100 parking violations.

In 2024, the city issued about 137,000 tickets for street sweeping violations, representing about $6.9 million of potential city revenue.