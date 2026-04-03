At Rockies Opening Day, it’s ‘the most optimistic day of the year’

The mood was all optimism outside Coors Field on Friday as the Rockies prepared to play their first home game. Okay, maybe mostly optimism.
“They want to put it together,” said Gregorio Bañuelos, decked out in full Rockies purple and best described as bedazzled. “It is getting closer. It's getting closer. I know it's getting closer."
He was not alone in his hopes for 2026 among the thousands who packed the stadium on a blustery-but-seasonable spring day for the opener.
“It’s the most optimistic day of the year,” said Kaylyn Kirby of Westminster.
But with her was her husband, Jonathan, and their infant son, Miles. Jonathan has different expectations.
“She said in the apartment, ‘This is their year,’ and that is extreme optimism,” Jonathan Kirby said. “We’re on different ends of the spectrum, but that’s okay.”
It is okay, because it is baseball in the spring, and that has a certain appeal to Coloradans regardless of the results.
Ty Pechek of Pueblo West was barely able to contain his emotions as he spoke about his family’s connection to the game and his appreciation that his daughters wanted to be at the stadium for opening day.
“It’s the ultimate family activity,” Pechek said, with a tear rolling down his cheek. “And our family bleeds baseball.”
The Rockies then promptly gave up seven runs to the Phillies in the first inning on their way to a 10-1 defeat in the first of 81 home games. The series continues this weekend.