At Rockies Opening Day, it’s ‘the most optimistic day of the year’

Thousands packed Coors Field for the first home game of the season.

The mood was all optimism outside Coors Field on Friday as the Rockies prepared to play their first home game. Okay, maybe mostly optimism.

“They want to put it together,” said Gregorio Bañuelos, decked out in full Rockies purple and best described as bedazzled. “It is getting closer. It's getting closer. I know it's getting closer."

Gregorio "Mexican Elvis" Bañuelos surveys his domain outside of Coors Field on Opening Day. April 3, 2026. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Crowds pour into Coors Field on Opening Day. April 3, 2026. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Anthony Montour wears a Dinger hat to Coors Field on Opening Day, which he said was a rare find, because nobody sells this in adult sizes. April 3, 2026. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

He was not alone in his hopes for 2026 among the thousands who packed the stadium on a blustery-but-seasonable spring day for the opener.

“It’s the most optimistic day of the year,” said Kaylyn Kirby of Westminster.

But with her was her husband, Jonathan, and their infant son, Miles. Jonathan has different expectations.



“She said in the apartment, ‘This is their year,’ and that is extreme optimism,” Jonathan Kirby said. “We’re on different ends of the spectrum, but that’s okay.”

People line up for beers at Coors Field on Opening Day. April 3, 2026. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite The Colorado Rockies' Willi Castro runs onto Coors Field on Opening Day. April 3, 2026. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Dinger, the Colorado Rockies mascot, poses for a portrait during Coors Field's Opening Day. April 3, 2026. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Coors Field on Opening Day. April 3, 2026. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

It is okay, because it is baseball in the spring, and that has a certain appeal to Coloradans regardless of the results.

Ty Pechek of Pueblo West was barely able to contain his emotions as he spoke about his family’s connection to the game and his appreciation that his daughters wanted to be at the stadium for opening day.

Crowds fill Coors Field as the Colorado Rockies take on the Philadelphia Phillies on Opening Day. April 3, 2026. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

“It’s the ultimate family activity,” Pechek said, with a tear rolling down his cheek. “And our family bleeds baseball.”

The Rockies then promptly gave up seven runs to the Phillies in the first inning on their way to a 10-1 defeat in the first of 81 home games. The series continues this weekend.

The Colorado Rockies' Willi Castro and TJ Rumfield round the bases during the team's Opening Day game against the Phillies. April 3, 2026. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

The Colorado Rockies' Michael Lorenzen pitches during the team's Opening Day game against the Phillies. April 3, 2026. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite