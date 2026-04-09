Fun facts as South High School celebrates its 100th birthday this weekend

Exterior view of the back of South Denver High School. In the foreground of the picture a small crop of corn is growing. (Denver Public Library/Western History Collection/C Photo191) high school; denver public library; dpl; archive; history;

South High School is celebrating the centenary of its hallowed halls this weekend.

Built using bond dollars in 1926 during the City Beautiful Movement, South is one of Denver’s four “compass schools”.

On first glance, its Romanesque architecture sticks out — but the school has become known for its unique details, like gargoyles that depict mythical creatures, a massive clock with zodiac symbols and at least two sculpted severed heads beneath the feet of winged lions that are said to symbolize final exams.

South High School. (Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite)

The school was designed by the same architecture firm as downtown’s Midland Savings Building.

South will celebrate all that and more during an event on Saturday. The day will include an architectural tour, alumni speeches, and highlights of what today’s students are up to.

The celebration will start at 10 a.m. and go until 3 p.m.

There are undoubtedly many stories to tell about South High. But my favorite is this: The main characters in the 2010-2014 Disney Channel television series, “Good Luck Charlie,” attended a fictional version of South High. The show even used exterior shots of the school. For four fleeting years, Denver was at the top of the children’s television world.

South isn’t the only school celebrating a birthday this year. Last month, another compass school — West High School — in La Alma Lincoln Park celebrated its 100th birthday with a newly remodeled alumni room. East High in City Park also celebrated its 150th anniversary last year.

South High School. (Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite)

A classroom at Denver’s South High School, Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Hart Van Denburg/CPR News