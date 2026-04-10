Want to talk trains? Front Range Passenger Rail brings more town halls to Denver

Front Range Passenger Rail general manager Sal Pace helps Gov. Jared Polis unveil the new name of the project's future trains: Colorado Connector, AKA CoCo. Denver's Union Station, April 6, 2026.

The Front Range Passenger Rail project is coming back to Denver for another round of town halls.

Officials will provide an update on planning progress and answer questions from the community in three different Denver meetings this month. The meetings are:

Center for African American Health, 3350 Hudson St. — April 11 at 10 a.m.

Denver South High School, 1700 E. Louisiana Ave. — April 22 at 6 p.m.

Rodolfo "Corky" Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 Irving St. — April 25 at 1:30 p.m.

The planned intercity rail service has been picking up steam in recent months. After years of delays, the state said it had reached a tentative agreement with BNSF to build out service to Fort Collins by 2029. Another leg — to Pueblo — could take years longer.

Governing boards of the Regional Transportation District, other state transportation commissions and the Front Range Passenger Rail District are expected to vote on the plan by the end of April and decide whether to fund the next design phase.

The first phase of construction would connect Denver to Fort Collins, with stops in Broomfield, Boulder, Longmont and more. The plan is for three daily round-trips between Denver and Fort Collins. Eventually, the line could run down to Pueblo.

This month, officials unveiled the official name for the line: the Colorado Connector, or CoCo for short. The name was chosen through a public vote.

At a previous set of public meetings, some attendees were skeptical of the project and its costs.