Things to do in Denver this weekend, April 10-12

It’s a beautiful spring weekend out there,

Things to do in Denver

Liam, the super-bad dog, sits in his stroller at Lakewood's Belmar complex. March 31, 2026.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

The weekend is finally here, and there’s so much to do!

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts’ Shakespeare in the Parking Lot is back with a performance of "A Midsummer Night's Dream," and six businesses along Tennyson Street are hosting a Mini Masters Bar Crawl with mini golf and specialty drinks.

Also, Pauline Robinson Branch Library will host a free Prom Shop Party for teenagers getting ready for their big night.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors. Prices are rounded.

Worth the trip

Saturday and Sunday: 2X Monster Trucks Live. El Paso County Raceway, 366 10th St., Calhan. Starting at 5 p.m. (Saturday) and starting at 2 p.m. (Sunday). $18.50-$76.50.

Friday, April 10

Just for fun

Clock Tower Self-Guided Tours. Denver Clocktower, 1601 Arapahoe St. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free (children ages 5 and under), $11 (guests ages 6 and older).

Immigration Legal Help by Phone. Denver Public Libraries, via phone or email. Noon-1 p.m. Free.

Drink & Draw: Friday Night Social Art Club. Friends of Friends at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 5:30-7:30 p.m. $28 (includes one drink and mini take home plant).

*Glowing Wild. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 6:30-10 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $20 (youth), $28 (adults). All ages.

Kids and family

Brick Planet: A Magical Journey Made with LEGO Bricks. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $21 (guests ages 3-18), $23 (guests ages 65 and older), $26 (adults). (Learn more about the exhibit here.)

Learning Lab: LocoMotion Science and Circus Arts. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 Irving St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Movie Night & 3D Pen Craft. Mindcraft Makerspace at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 6-8:15 p.m. $35.

Comedy and theater

Boulder International Film Festival. Locations vary throughout Boulder. 10 a.m.-9:20 p.m. Starting at $35.

Rotating Tap Comedy. Chain Reaction Brewing Co., 902 S. Lipan St. 8-10 p.m. $10.

Marc Maron. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 9:15 p.m. $40-$50.

Art, culture, and media

Moments That Made US and Mountains Majesty: On the Summit with John Fielder. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children), $20 (adults).

Ana María Hernando: Seguir cantando (Keep Singing). MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St. Noon-7 p.m. Free (guests ages 18 and under), $11 (college students, military members, teachers, guests ages 65 and older), $14 (adults).

Denver Jazz Fest - Daryl Gott. Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. 4:30-6:30 p.m. Free.

Embracing Chance Opening Reception. D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe. Dr. 5-9 p.m. Free.

Cleo on Cleo. Cleo Parker Dance, 119 Park Ave. W.. 7:30 p.m. $25.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25. Advance registration required.

Eat and drink

The Draft Society Sports Bar and Grill Grand Opening. 5428 S. Parker Road, Aurora. Starting at 4 p.m. No cover.

Music and nightlife

*Zingara & Level Up. Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6 p.m. Prices vary.

Eli Young Band. Grizzly Rose, 5450 N. Valley Highway. 8 p.m. $53.

Denver Jazz Fest. Locations vary throughout Denver. Times vary. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

Oklahoma City Thunder at Denver Nuggets. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on Altitude, or listen on 92.5 FM. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

*Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen on 94.1 FM. 7:40 p.m.

Saturday, April 11

Just for fun

2026 Bowl-a-thon for Sunday Sundae - Wheel Throwing and Hand-Building. Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grant St. 9-10:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. and 12:30-2 p.m.

Beauty + Health + Wellness EXPO. Hotel Clio, 150 Clayton Lane. 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Free.

Rocky Mountain Record Show. Denver Sports Castle, 1000 Broadway. Starting at 10 a.m. (early entry) or starting at noon (general admission). $12 (general admission), $31 (early entry).

Puzzle and Game Swap. Park Hill Branch Library, 4705 E. Montview Blvd. 11 a.m.-noon. Free.

Mini Masters Bar Crawl: 6-Hole Tennyson St Putt Putt. Starting at Alley Brews Brewery & Coffee Shop, 4342 Tennyson St. Noon-7 p.m. $23.

*Glowing Wild. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 6:30-10 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $29 (youth), $28 (adults). All ages.

Kids and family

Brick Planet: A Magical Journey Made with LEGO Bricks. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $21 (guests ages 3-18), $23 (guests ages 65 and older), $26 (adults). (Learn more about the exhibit here.)

Rocky Mountain Train Show. National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 12 and under), $16.

Teens in Community: Prom Shop Teen Party. Pauline Robinson Branch Library, 5575 E. 33rd Ave. 2:30-4:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 13-18.

Comedy and theater

Boulder International Film Festival. Locations vary throughout Boulder. 10 a.m.-9:45 p.m. Starting at $35.

Shakespeare in the Parking Lot - A Midsummer Night's Dream. Denver Center for the Performing Arts at Women’s Bean Project, 1300 W. Alameda Ave. Noon-12:45 p.m. Free.

Phil Hanley. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. $30-$50.

Art, culture, and media

Kimono Kitsuke. Sakura Square Mezzanine, 1255 19th St. 10 a.m.-12:15 p.m. $25 (general admission), $35 (admission and be dressed by a professional).

Ana María Hernando: Seguir cantando (Keep Singing). MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 18 and under), $11 (college student, military members, teachers, guests ages 65 and older), $14 (adults).

What We’ve Been Up To: People. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children ages 18 and younger), $19-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $22-$30 (adults).

Gallery goes Noraebang. MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 1-3 p.m. Free (guests ages 18 and under), $11 (college students, military members, teachers, guests ages 65 and older), $14 (adults).

Cleo on Cleo. Cleo Parker Dance, 119 Park Ave. W. 7:30 p.m. $25.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25. Advance registration required.

Eat and drink

The 5280 Brunch Event. Larimer Square, 1430 Larimer St. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $67.05.

Gluten Free Takeover by Denver Celiacs. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

French Regional Cooking: Provence. Cook Street, 43 W. Ninth Ave. 6-9:30 p.m. $132 (per person). Advance registration required.

Music and nightlife

*Liquid Stranger. Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6 p.m. Prices vary.

Denver Jazz Fest. Locations vary throughout Denver. Times vary. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

*Danico Brewing 5k. Danico Brewing Co., 18490 E. 66th Ave. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $41.83 (run/walk), $64.93 (run/walk and t-shirt).

Masters Tournament Saturday - Watch Party. Number 38, 3560 Chestnut Place. Starting at 11 a.m. No cover.

Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on ESPN or ABC. 6 p.m. Prices vary.

*Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen on 94.1 FM. 6:40 p.m.

*Colorado Mammoth at Saskatchewan Rush. Watch on ESPN+. 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 12

Just for fun

Rocky Mountain Record Show. Denver Sports Castle, 1000 Broadway. Starting at 10 a.m. $7.

Clock Tower Self-Guided Tours. Denver Clocktower, 1601 Arapahoe St. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Free (children ages 5 and under), $11 (guests ages 6 and older).

*2026 Arvada Kite Festival. Stenger Sports Complex, 58th Avenue and Quail Street, Arvada. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.

Flight Club (Freestyle Competition). Snobahn - Centennial, 6955 S. York St., Unit 404, Centennial. 1-5 p.m. $20. Ideal for ages 5 and older (to compete).

*Glowing Wild. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 6:30-10 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $29 (youth), $28 (adults). All ages.

Kids and family

Rocky Mountain Train Show. National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children ages 12 and under), $16.

Brick Planet: A Magical Journey Made with LEGO Bricks. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 2 and under and members), $21 (guests ages 3-18), $23 (guests ages 65 and older), $26 (adults). (Learn more about the exhibit here.)

Beginner Skateboarding Hours. Snobahn - Thornton, 14200 Lincoln St., Thornton. 10 a.m.-noon. Prices vary. All ages.

Comedy and theater

Boulder International Film Festival. Locations vary throughout Boulder. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Starting at $35.

Ben Bankas. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 4 p.m. $30-$40.

Janae Burris. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $14.

Art, culture, and media

Ana María Hernando: Seguir cantando (Keep Singing). MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (guests ages 18 and under), $11 (college student, military members, teachers, guests ages 65 and older), $14 (adults).

What We’ve Been Up to: People. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children ages 18 and younger), $19-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $22-$30 (adults).

Foxy and Shmoxy: Art Detectives. Denver Art Museum, 100 W 14th Ave. Parkway. 10:30 a.m.-noon. Free (members and children ages 18 and younger), $19-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $22-$30 (adults).

Eat and drink

Pro Roe Bake Sale. Hot Shot Coffee/Dry Clean Only, 3358 York St. 10 a.m. No cover.

Disco Bunny Brunch. Osteria Marco, 1453 Larimer St. 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. $25.

Fresh Pasta Workshop. Stir to Learn, 1801 Wynkoop St., Suite 175. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. $137 (per person). Advance registration required.

Date Night: Escape to Greece. Stir to Learn, 3215 Zuni St. 5-8 p.m. $127 (per person). Advance registration required.

Community Bread Contest and Flour Mill 100th Celebration. Arvada Flour Mill, 5590 Olde Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada. Noon-3 p.m. No cover.

Music and nightlife

Neighborhood Music Jazz Jam. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 6-9 p.m.

Free. All ages.

Denver Jazz Presents: The Fred Hersch Trio. Elaine Wolf Theatre, 350 S. Dahlia St. 7-9 p.m. $39-$59.

Denver Jazz Fest. Locations vary throughout Denver. Times vary. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

Yoga at the Aquarium. Downtown Aquarium Denver, 700 Water St. 8:30-9:45 a.m. $45. Advance registration recommended.

Masters Tournament Sunday - Watch Party. Number 38, 3560 Chestnut Place. Starting at 11 a.m. No cover.

*Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen on 94.1 FM. 2:10 p.m.

*Denver Nuggets at San Antonio Spurs. Watch on Altitude/KTVD, or listen on 92.5 FM. 6:30 p.m.