Cinco de Mayo is more then just margs and tacos.

The low rider section of Denver’s annual Cinco de Mayo celebration at Civic Center Park. May 6, 2023.

It's that time of year, when the tacos are on sale and the margaritas are flowing. But don't forget that Cinco de Mayo goes beyond the Americanized stereotypes.

In a press release, Hecho en Westwood, a neighborhood group focused on community wealth building, said Cinco de Mayo is all about "resistance and pride," but also that, "over the years this holiday has been hijacked and distorted by the commercialization and commodification of corporate America and Beer companies."

May 5 commemorates the Batalla de Puebla, where an outnumbered and poorly equipped Mexican army was victorious over French troops sent by Napoleon III.

Around the same time in the late 1800s, a wave of Mexican miners began immigrating to the U.S., bringing the first Cinco de Mayo celebration to California in 1863.

View of the stage at Cinco de Mayo celebration in Denver, Colorado. Denver Public Library/Western History Collection/AUR-2468 Coverage of Cinco De Mayo on Santa Fe Drive organized by the West Side Coalition, seen in the West Side Recorder, May 1973.

While Cinco is not a large holiday in Mexico, it does have deep roots in Denver and other Mexican and Chicano communities around the U.S. And those roots go beyond stereotypes.

The city's first Cinco de Mayo festival was organized by the West Side Coalition in 1973.

In 1988, NEWSED Community Development Corporation, a nonprofit organization also focused on community wealth building, started hosting a Cinco parade.

Their tradition continues this weekend at events across the Mile High City.

Pacho Vasquez readies Pepino for a race during Denver's annual Cinco de Mayo celebration at Civic Center Park. May 6, 2023. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Here are Cinco De Mayo events around Denver:

Cinco De Mayo Jazz Jam

Location: Spangalang Brewery, 2736 Welton St.

Date: May 3, 6-10 p.m.

Jazz and Cinco combine for Jazz Jam at Spangalang. Mistura Fina & Frank Ayala will be putting on a “soul-stirring” event with “smooth melodies to funky beats.”

First Friday at Museo De Las Americas

Location: Museo De Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive

Date: May 3, 5-9 p.m.

The Latin American Art Museum on Santa Fe is hosting a celebration featuring a performance from Ballet Folklórico de Mexico at 7 p.m.

Costumed kids on the Adelitas de Colorado float in Denver's annual Cinco de Mayo parade around Civic Center Park. May 6, 2023. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

First Friday at CHAC Gallery

Location: CHAC Gallery, 7060 W. 16th Ave., Lakewood

Date: May 3, 5-9 p.m.

The Chicano Humanities & Arts Council will host their Cinco event with an art exhibit featuring work by Stevon Lucero.

Cinco de Mayo Festival

Location: Civic Center Park

Date: May 4 and May 5, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

The downtown festival is a two-day affair, but you can only catch the parade at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the City and County Building. There will be chihuahua races, taco-eating contests, lowrider car shows and live musical performances.

Cinco de Mayo en Westwood

Location: El Tianguis de Westwood, at the intersection of Morrison Road and Perry Street

Time: May 4 from Noon - 8 p.m. and May 5 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The 4th annual Cinco de Mayo en Westwood will bring Denverites a community art show, cultural dance performances, live music and lucha libre. Hosted by Hecho en Westwood, BuCuWest, In Lak’ech Denver Arts and other community partners, the two-day event will be hosted in a new location at El Tianguis de Westwood, a parking lot the community has activated lately to host events.

Artwork will be on display from Denver's own Isaac Lucero and Felipe Dominguez. In Lak’ech Denver Arts teacher Aalycia Rodriguez will be manning the youth arts table, decorating lucha libre masks.

A Cinco De Mayo celebration shut down Morrison Road on May 1, 2021. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Performances include Sangre de Mexico, who will appear on Saturday, and youth dancers from In Lak’ech Denver Arts, who will perform on Sunday. Expect live music from DJ Konz and MC Ben Chavez, as well as local artists Manny, Monica Tha Great, Bezo, and Riaga.

There will also be lowriders and food vendors including Pepe’s Tortas and Burgers and Bule Bule.

Domingo de Cinco

Location: RISE Campus, 3738 Morrison Road

Date: May 5, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Nonprofit Re:Vison, along with Ana Marina Studios and La Reyna del Sur food truck, will be celebrating on Sunday with special drinks and food. Ana Marina will have a pop-up show. La Reyna and Xatrucho Concepts will be serving up treats.