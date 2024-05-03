Things to do in Denver this weekend, May 3-5

Enjoy Cinco de Mayo festivities and the last weekend of Mile High Asian Food Week.

Performers with Cultural Dance Productions spin at Civic Center Park’s Greek amphitheater during Denver’s annual Cinco de Mayo celebration. May 6, 2023.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

Mile High Asian Food Week ends on Saturday as several local farmers’ markets kick off the 2024 season on Saturday and Sunday. Cinco de Mayo celebrations, including a parade, kid’s area and taco eating contest, are also set to take place at Civic Center Park.

Other events include Derby Day celebrations, Earth Day Clean Up and the Dumb Friends League’s annual Furry Scurry 2024 at Washington Park.

Whatever you get up to, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Friday, May 3

Just for fun

May First Friday Pop-Up Art Gallery. The Source Hotel, 3330 Brighton Blvd. 6-9 p.m. No cover.

The Blossom Party - A Monthly Night of Drag. The Block Distilling Co., 2990 Larimer St. 7 p.m. Free.

Halfway to Halloween. 13th Floor Haunted House, 3400 E. 52nd Ave. 7-9:45 p.m. Starting at $29.99.

Origins: Building Life Grand Opening. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children under two), $10.95 (children ages two-12), $13.95 (seniors ages 65+), and $15.95 (adults). Advanced registration is recommended for timed entry.

Kids and family

First Friday Paint and Sit. John “Thunderbird Man” Emhoolah Jr. Branch Library, 675 Santa Fe Dr. 6:30-9 p.m. Free. All ages.

Comedy and theater

Jamie Lissow. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. $30.

Jordan Jensen. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 9:45 p.m. $30.

Your Friend Did What. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 9:45 p.m. $15.

Arts, culture, and media

Stripped. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave., Unit A. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

First Friday Art Walks. Santa Fe Art District, from 13th to Alameda avenues and Kalamath to Inca streets. 5:30-9:30 p.m. Free.

Eat and drink

Mile High Asian Food Week. Locations vary across the Denver metro. Times vary by restaurant. Prices vary. (Read more about the food week here.)

Music and nightlife

*Alley Soundscapes: Antonio Lopez Band. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 5-7 p.m. Free.

*Jason Isabell and The 400 Unit. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Missio. Meow Wolf, 1338 1st St. 8 p.m. $25.

Sports and fitness

Ageless Grace - Body and Brain Workout. Schlessman Family Branch Library, 100 Poplar St. 2-3 p.m. Free.

Saturday, May 4

Just for fun

*Free Mulch and Compost Giveaway. Denver Central Platte Campus, 2000 W. 3rd Ave. (mulch) and 1271 W. Bayuad Ave. (compost), Havana Nursery, 10450 Smith Road (mulch). 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Advanced registration is required. (Read more about the event here.)

*Earth Day Clean Up. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 9-11 a.m. Free.

*Furry Scurry 2024. Washington Park, S. Downing St. & E. Louisiana Ave. 9 a.m.-noon. Prices vary, online registration is closed, must register in person.

*Cinco de Mayo. Civic Center Park, 101 14th Ave. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Free.

*Cinco de Mayo Community Parade. Civic Center Park, 101 14th Ave. 11 a.m.-noon. Free.

*Cinco de Mayo Lowrider Car Show. Along Colfax Avenue in Denver from Bannock to Broadway. Starting at 11 a.m. Free.

*Cinco de Mayo Chihuahau Races. Civic Center Park contest stage, 101 14th Ave. Starting at noon. Free.

*Clayton Community Days. 3840 York St. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

2024 Denver Mini Derby. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 1-6 p.m. Starting at $89.99.

Denver Derby Day. The Ritz-Carlton, 1881 Curtis St. 1-8 p.m. $30-$150.

Halfway to Halloween. 13th Floor Haunted House, 3400 E. 52nd Ave. 7-9:45 p.m. Starting at $29.99.

STARBALL: A “Maasverse” Inspired Evening. The Mezzanine at Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St. 7-11:30 p.m. $80-$160.

Kids and family

Free Comic Book Day 2024. Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, 2401 Welton St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. All ages.

Bike Helmet Decoration Party. Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, 2401 Welton St. 3-4 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages five-12, when accompanied by an adult.

Comedy and theater

*Shakespeare in the Parking Lot. Schlessman Family Branch Library, 100 Poplar St. 2 p.m. Free. (Read more about the performance and what to expect here.)

Jamie Lissow. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $30.

Jordan Jensen. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 9:45 p.m. $30.

Art, culture, and media

Stripped. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave., Unit A. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

Artist Talk with Jacobo and Maria Angeles. Denver Botanic Gardens York Street, 1007 York St. 2 p.m. $10 (members), $15 (non-members).

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-25.

Eat and drink

*City Park Farmers Market Opening Weekend. City Park Esplanade, East Colfax Avenue and Columbine Street. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover. (Read more about the market and others in the area here.)

*Cherry Creek Fresh Market Opening Day. Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 1st Avenue and Univesity Boulevard. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

Perfect Blend: Grand Opening Party. Perfect Blend, 11010 S. Twenty Mile Road, Unit A, Parker. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. No cover.

Mile High Asian Food Week. Locations vary across the Denver metro. Times vary by restaurant. Prices vary. (Read more about the food week here.)

Music and nightlife

*Mersiv. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 5 p.m. Prices vary.

*Alley Soundscapes: Many Mountains. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 6-8 p.m. Free.

*Levitt’s Free Series: L.A. WITCH with Pink Fuzz. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 7 p.m. Free (general admission, lawn seats), $35 (VIP tickets). Advanced registration is required.

Sports and fitness

*Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St. 4:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Time TBD. Prices vary.

Sunday, May 5

Just for fun

*Cinco de Mayo. Civic Center Park, 101 14th Ave. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Free.

*RiNo Flea Market. The Bird Lot, 2532 Larimer St. Noon-7 p.m. No cover.

Comedy and theater

Steve Vanderploeg. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $15.

John Novosad. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $14.

Eat and drink

*South Pearl Street Farmers Market. 1400 and 1500 blocks of Old South Pearl Street between Arkansas Avenue and Iowa Avenue. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Cinco de Mayo Taco Eating Contest. Civic Center Park, 101 14th Ave. Starting at 2 p.m.

Music and nightlife

*Alley Soundscapes: Jeremy Mohney & His Band. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

All Weekend

Just for fun

SeriesFest: Season 10. Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave., and other Denver-area venues. $75 (Sie FilmCenter student pass), $135 (Sie FilmCenter pass), $300 (industry pass), $375 (premium pass), and $1,000 (champion pass).

Kids and family

Orcas: Our Shared Future. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Prices vary, this requires a timed ticket and museum admission. All ages. Advanced registration is recommended.

Art, culture, and media

Spirit Guides: Fantastical Creatures from the Workshop of Jacobo and María Ángeles. Denver Botanic Gardens York Street, 1007 York St. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Free. (members and children two and under), $11.50 (children ages three-15 and students), $12 (seniors and military members), and $15.75 (adults).

Mile High Magic. History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children 18 and under), $15 (adults).

Museum of Illusions Denver. 951 16th Street Mall. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. (Friday and Saturday) and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (Sunday). $20 (children ages five-12), $22 (seniors and active military), and $24 (adults). Advanced registration is required for timed entry.

The Lost Paradise. MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St. Noon- 7 p.m. (Friday) and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday). Free (members and children 18 and under), $9 (college students, teachers, seniors, and active military members), and $12 (adults).

Space Explorers - The Infinite. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 2-7 p.m. (Friday), 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (Saturday) and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (Sunday). Prices vary. Advanced registration is required for timed entry.

Remembering. Next Gallery, 6501 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood. 5-10 p.m. (Friday), noon-5 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday). Free.

Eat and drinkRun for the Roses 5th Anniversary Celebration. Run For the Roses, 1801 Blake St., Suite 10. 5 p.m.-midnight. No cover.