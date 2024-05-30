You’re on the right track baby.

Things to do in Denver

James Pablo and Jonathon Torres kiss on the Civic Center Park lawn during Denver PrideFest. June 25, 2022.

The month of June is Pride Month, a celebration of LGBTQ identities, culture and experiences, and the anniversary of gay liberation protests in June 1969 known as the Stonewall Riots.

This year is particularly special locally as Denver’s PrideFest celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Promising hundreds of exhibitors, food vendors and live performances, the two-day festival at Civic Center Park will kick off with the Pride 5K on Saturday, June 22.

Throughout the month there will be events inviting community members to join in on the fun featuring queer walking tours through Capitol Hill, music showcases, discussions on queer love and western art, and Pride Night at Coors Field.

Here are some ways to celebrate Pride in Denver throughout the month:

Wig Out!: Pride Kick Off Party

Date: Saturday, June 1

Time: 8 p.m.

Address: 2854 Larimer St.

To help kick off Denver Pride, Beacon will host a wig dance party with Ava Sparks, DJ No Pantz and Paul Andre.

Pride Drag Show & Brunch at Woods Boss Brewing

Date: Sunday, June 2

Time: 1-3 p.m.

Address: 2208 California St.

Co-hosted by Samora Kash and Reina Kash, enjoy drag performances, breakfast burritos, sandos and beer.

Dottie the dog and her human, Silas Courson, both wore great hats to Denver PrideFest. June 24, 2023. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Pride Makers Market

Date: Sunday, June 2

Time: 1-6 p.m.

Address: 4526 Tennyson St.

Peruse through more than 10 LGBTQ+ vendors.

Trans Voices. Trans Lives. PRIDE 2024

Date: Wednesday, June 5

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Address: 525 Santa Fe Dr.

Join The Playground Ensemble’s annual pride concert in celebration of the words and voices of local trans and non-binary folks.

Indie 102.3 Pride Party at Meow Wolf Denver

Date: Thursday, June 6

Time: 8 p.m.

Address: 1338 1st St.

Headlined by Honduran-American artist Empress Of and featuring guest acts Demigod, Mikki Miraj and Hex Kitten, the event is sponsored by One Colorado.

Queer Frontier: Art Discussions at the American Museum of Western Art

Dates: June 7, 14, 21, 28

Time: 3 p.m.

Address: 1727 Tremont Pl.

Attend discussions at the American Museum of Western Art on varying topics such as queer Scottish explorers, Gay American artist Mardsen Hartley, cowboy poetry on queer love and Indigenous peoples’ concepts of gender, sexuality and family life.

Amber Dee lives it up in the Absolut Dance World during Denver PrideFest. June 24, 2023. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Queer Capitol Hill Walking Tours

Dates: June 8, 15, 27 & July 9, 13, 25

Times: 10:30 a.m. & 6 p.m.

Tour Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood with David Duffield, co-founder of the Center LGBTQ History Project for Colorado on Colfax. Explore how spaces in the city were a refuge for LGBTQ people and how laws and zoning have kept Denver’s queer community heavily policed and segregated.

3rd Annual Denver Underground Pride Fest 2024

Date: June 8-9

Time: 12 p.m.

Address: 2935 W. 7th Ave.

Hosted by the Seventh Circle Music Collective, stop by for music acts, drag performances and local vendors throughout this two-day gathering.

Black Pride Happy Hour at MCA Denver

Date: Thursday, June 13

Time: 5-9 p.m.

Address: 1485 Delgany St.

Join Black Pride Colorado and Vivent Health for an extended happy hour at MCA Denver featuring specialty cocktails and mocktails, music by DJ Big Styles and a pop up portrait studio with MaryV. This event is 21+.

Queeridescence 2024: A Polychromatic Soiree! at History Colorado

Date: Friday, June 14

Time: 7-10 p.m.

Address: 1200 N. Broadway

The third annual youth pride celebration promises opportunities to walk, pose, dance, play, craft and more among aspiring Drag Queens and Kings. There will also be opportunities to learn LGBTQ history at this 13+ event.

Cecilia waves a tall flag during a rally for trans rights, which happened at the same time as Denver's annual PrideFest, on the Capitol steps. June 24, 2023. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Vizzy Pride Night at Rockies Game

Date: Saturday, June 15

Time: 7:10 p.m.

Address: 2001 Blake St.

A purchase of ticket packages to the Rockies vs. Pirates game will include a limited-edition Rockies-themed Vizzy Pride fanny pack. Portions of ticket sales will also benefit The Center on Colfax and One Colorado, LGBTQIA+ resource, community center and advocacy organizations.

Pride Drag Bingo Lunch

Date: Saturday, June 15

Time: 1 p.m.

Address: 3636 Chestnut Pl.

Hosted by Starchild & Coco Bardot, enjoy bingo, performances and prizes at this first-come first-serve celebration.

Tennyson Street Pride Parade

Date: Saturday, June 15

Time: 4-5 p.m.

Address: 4526 Tennyson St.

Local businesses and breweries parade floats and then hold an afterparty with DJ Jen G from 5 to 7 p.m.

Indie 102.3 Presents OUTLoud Music Showcase

Date: Thursday and Friday, June 20-21

Time: 6 p.m.

Address: 140 S. Broadway

Taking place at The Skylark Lounge, Indie 102.3 and HCO Denver will put on this Pride Music Showcase featuring national and local LGBTQ+ acts across both days.

2024 Denver PrideFest

Date: Saturday and Sunday, June 22-23

Address: Civic Center Park, 101 14th Ave.

The two-day festival will kick off with the Pride 5K on Saturday, followed by a gathering of more than 250 exhibitors, 30 food vendors, live performances, marchers, music and more in the heart of Denver throughout the weekend.