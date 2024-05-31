Things to do in Denver this weekend, May 31-June 2

From the 2024 Outside Festival to the Denver Chalk Art Festival to the Brighton Summerfest, there are plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy this warm weekend.

Things to do in Denver

Phillip Bernal (right to left) and his assistants Sheridan Vigil and Brennan Livingston pose with their chalk art which, because of the pastels they used, amazingly survived a sudden downpour. The Denver Chalk Art Festival at Larimer Square, June 1, 2019.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

There are a lot of outdoor festivals taking place across the metro this weekend ranging from the 2024 Outside Festival, Denver Chalk Art Festival and Park Hill Art Festival to Brighton Summerfest and Thorntonfest. Other outdoor events include the U.S. Women’s National Team vs. Korea Republic at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park and Yoga on the Rocks at Red Rocks.

Whatever you get up to, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Friday, May 31

Just for fun

50th Anniversary Celebration Block Party. Warren Village, 1323 Gilpin St. 3-7 p.m. Free.

Comedy and theater

Henry Cho. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. $28.

Ken Flores. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $30-$40.

Matt Cobos. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 9:45 p.m. $15.

Arts, culture, and media

Portals. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave., Unit A. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

The Obstacle is The Path. Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

Union Hall’s 5 Year Anniversary Party. Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144. 7-10 p.m. $65 (general admission), $100 (ticket and artist support).

Company. Buell Theatre, 1350 Curtis St. 7:30 p.m. $35-$120.

Music and nightlife

*Alley Soundscapes: Zea Stallings. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 5-7 p.m. Free.

*MusicFest. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 6:45 p.m. Free (general admission, lawn seats), $35 (VIP tickets). Advanced registration is required.

*Michael Franti & Spearhead. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Brooks & Dunn. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 8 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

Ageless Grace - Body and Brain Workout. Schlessman Family Branch Library, 100 Popular St. 2-3 p.m. Free.

*Michael Franti - Yoga Jam with Gina Caputo. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 4:15 p.m. $25.

Saturday, June 1

Just for fun

*Denver Chalk Art Festival. Golden Triangle Creative District at 12th and Bannock. Anytime. Free.

23rd Annual Indian Market and Intertribal Powwow. The Fort - 19192 Hwy 8, Morrison. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (children 6 and under), $10 (children ages 7-12), $15 (adults).

*Brighton Summerfest. Carmichael Park, 650 E. Southern St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

*Thorntonfest. Carpenter Park Fields at 108th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

*LGBTQ+CO: Queer History in the Centennial State. Bear Valley Branch Library, 5171 W. Dartmouth Ave., or online. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free.

Indie Retail Fest. Shops along Tennyson Street. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

*Clayton Community Days. 3840 York St. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

*2024 Outside Festival. Locations across Denver. 1-10 p.m. $59 (general admission, one day), $79 (general admission, both days), $129 (starting VIP price).

Kids and family

International Snack Flavor Exploration. Ross-University Hills Branch Library, 4310 E. Amherst Ave. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 12-18.

*Wildlife Walk Through Hampden Heights with Brian the Bird Librarian. Hampden Branch Library, 9755 E. Girard Ave. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Advanced registration is required. Ideal for ages 5 and older (children must be accompanied by an adult).

Tie Dye Party. Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, 2401 Welton St. 1:30-4 p.m. Free. Advanced registration is required. Ideal for ages 5-12, when accompanied by an adult.

Comedy and theater

Henry Cho. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. $28.

Ken Flores. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $30-$40.

Art, culture, and media

*11th Annual Park Hill Art Festival. 4819 Montview Blvd. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

Portals. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave., Unit A. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

The Obstacle is The Path. Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

Company. Buell Theatre, 1350 Curtis St. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. $35-$120.

“Sister Rosetta” Art Exhibition Opening Reception. Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, 2401 Welton St. 2-4 p.m. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25.

Eat and drink

*City Park Farmers Market. City Park Esplanade, East Colfax Avenue and Columbine Street. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Glendale Farmers Market. 4601 E. Kentucky Ave. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*University Hills Farmers Market. University Hills Plaza, 2500 S. Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Cherry Creek Fresh Market. Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 1st Avenue and Univesity Boulevard. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

Gluten Free Farmer’s Maket. Denver Celiacs at 333 W. Hampden Ave., Englewood. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

School of Fish: Octopus. Stoic & Genuine, 1701 Wynkoop St., Suite 105. 10 a.m. $115.

New Orleans Brunch with Hurricane Mimosa. Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $109.

*Urban Market. Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. Noon-6 p.m. No cover.

Distillery Tours. Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Place. 1-2 p.m. and 3-4 p.m. Free. Advanced registration is required.

2024 Lafayette Brew Festival. 990 S. Public Road, Lafayette. 2-6 p.m. No cover.

Culinary Date Night: Italy. Cook Street School of Culinary Arts, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6 p.m. $132.

Music and nightlife

Lost Creek String Band. Park Hill Branch Library, 4705 Montview Blvd. 3-4 p.m. Free.

*Alley Soundscapes: Brianna Straut. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 6-8 p.m. Free.

Stevie Nicks. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

*Joe Russo’s Almost Dead. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 8 p.m. Prices vary.

Danceportation. Meow Wolf, 1338 1st St. 10:30 p.m. $75.

Sports and fitness

*Yoga on the Rocks - The River. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 a.m. Prices vary.

*Fitness on the Plaza. Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. 8 a.m. Free. Advanced registration is required.

*Champions League Final Watch Party. McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee St. 1-5 p.m. No cover.

*U.S. Women’s National Team vs. Korea Republic. Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City. 3 p.m. Prices vary.

*Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Colorado Rapids. Watch on Apple TV. 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 2

Just for fun

*Denver Chalk Art Festival. Golden Triangle Creative District at 12th and Bannock. Anytime. Free.

Pride Makers Market. Call to Arms Brewing Co., 4526 Tennyson St. Starting at 1 p.m. Free.

*2024 Outside Festival. Locations across Denver. 1-10 p.m. $59 (general admission, one day), $79 (general admission, both days), $129 (starting VIP price).

Comedy and theater

Henry Cho. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 5 p.m. $10-$20.

Catfish Comedy. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $14.

Art, culture and media

*11th Annual Park Hill Art Festival. 4819 Montview Blvd. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

Company. Buell Theatre, 1350 Curtis St. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. $35-$120.

Eat and drink

*South Pearl Street Farmers Market. 1400 and 1500 blocks of Old South Pearl Street between Arkansas Avenue and Iowa Avenue. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Urban Market. Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. Noon-6 p.m. No cover.

Pride Drag Show & Brunch. Woods Boss Brewing, 2208 California St. 1-3 p.m. No cover.

Music and nightlife

*Alley Soundscapes: Name Backwards. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

*Levitt’s Free Series: Kutandara with Mokomba Ensemble. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 4 p.m. Free (general admission, lawn seats), $35 (VIP tickets). Advanced registration is required.

*An Evening with James Taylor & His All-Star Band. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 8 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

Baby Unicorn Yoga. Aspen Grove, 7301 S. Santa Fe Drive, Suite 450, Littleton. 9-10 a.m., 11 a.m.-noon and 1-2 p.m. $15 (children 12 and under), $25 (adults).

All Weekend

Just for fun

International Gem & Jewelry Show. 3403 Brighton Blvd. Noon-6 p.m. (Friday), 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Saturday) and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (Sunday). Prices vary, starting at $6 online.

Kids and family

Orcas: Our Shared Future. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Prices vary, this requires a timed ticket and museum admission. All ages. Advanced registration is recommended.

Art, culture, and media

Mile High Magic. History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children 18 and under), $15 (adults).Museum of Illusions Denver. 951 16th Street Mall. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. (Friday and Saturday) and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (Sunday). $20 (children ages five-12), $22 (seniors and active military), and $24 (adults). Advanced registration is required for timed entry.