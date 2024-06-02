LOOK: The US Women’s National Soccer Team warms up for Paris

The U.S. beat the Republic of Korea 4-0.

The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team’s Mallory Swanson keeps the ball from the Korea Republic’s Lee Eun-Young during a match at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City. June 1, 2024.

The nation's delegation of women's soccer players to the Olympics faced off against South Korea at Dick's Sporting Goods Park this weekend, shutting out their opponents 4-0 in a friendly pre-Paris match.

The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team began practicing together at CU Boulder last week, under the leadership of coach Emma Hayes.

Three of her players grew up in Colorado – Sophia Smith, Mallory Swanson and Lindsey Horan – and fans showed up to cheer on their hometown heroes.

Here's a look at what we saw during the game:

Kids hold up signs for the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team's Colorado players as they play the Korea Republic at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City. June 1, 2024.

Lindsey Horan sings along with "The Star-Spangled Banner." "EVERYONE WATCHES WOMEN'S SPORTS"

The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team's Coach Emma Hayes greets a sea of screaming fans before a match against the Korea Republic at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City. June 1, 2024.

The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team's Mallory Swanson watches as her shot sails past the Korea Republic's Choi Ye-seul during a match at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City. June 1, 2024.

A kid puts on a gun show. Kids hold up heart signs.

The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team's Jenna Nighswonger flicks the ball over her head in a match against the Korea Republic at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City. June 1, 2024.

Jon Dettro (left) and Sarah Ingram leader the local American Outlaws fan group. "GOAL!"

The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team's Lindsey Horan celebrates as the ball hits the Korea Republic's net at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City. June 1, 2024.

Sophia Smith tries to kep the ball from Lee Eun-Young. Rose Lavelle juggles the ball.

The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team's starters pose for a press photo before a game against the Korea Republic at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City. June 1, 2024.

The Korea Republic's Choi Ye-seul dives for a save against the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team's Lindsey Horan during a match at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City. June 1, 2024.

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that Emma Hayes is the NWST's head coach.