An RTD A Line commuter rail train leaves Denver International Airport, with the Continental Divide in the background. Monday, December 20, 2021.

Shuttles will run in place of the A Line between Union Station and Central Park Station, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The disruption is caused by federally required work by Union Pacific Railroad, according to RTD.

The first train with continuous service will leave Union Station at 1:15 p.m. and the airport at 12:57 p.m. RTD said travelers should prepare for extra time to transfer between shuttles and the train.