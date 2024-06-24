Suspect taken into custody following shelter-in-place order for 18th and Curtis

The shelter-in-place order shut down streets and snarled traffic in downtown Denver.

Denver police apprehended a suspect Monday afternoon after receiving reports of shots fired in downtown Denver, leading to a shelter-in-place order for the 1700 block of Curtis Street.

Updated at 1:37 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2024

The shelter-in-place order was issued at about 10 a.m. on Monday.

Police officers are working to reopen streets that were shut down during the order.

Denver police said on X, formerly Twitter, that reports of an active shooter were inaccurate and officers were working to contact a suspect, who was barricaded in the area.

The suspect was apprehended after police deployed "less-lethal equipment," which may have sounded like gunfire to nearby residents.

Affected residences and businesses included the Quincy Apartments, Kimpton Hotel and Residence Inn Denver City Center.