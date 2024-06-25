Election Day is here, Denver. Turnout is abysmal

If you’re reading this before 7 p.m. on June 25, you still have time to cast your ballot.

Laura Shoaps and little Zadie cast ballots in front of the Denver Museum of Nature and Science on Election Day, June 6, 2023.

Well, Denverites, so far it looks like we’re not doing our job participating in the political process in the June 25 Denver primary election.

If the old adage “you can’t complain if you don’t vote” holds up, we’ll be a very quiet city.

If you still haven’t voted and want to, you can still do your part and participate.

Here's what you need to know to vote in today's Denver election.

Polls close at 7 p.m. tonight.

If you do have a ballot, you can still drop it off at a ballot box but you definitely can’t mail it in.

If you never received a ballot or lost yours, it’s not too late to get a fresh one.

And if you’ve not registered to vote yet, it’s also not too late to do so and participate in person. For more information, go to the Denver Elections website.

In any case, you can go to one of the in-person voting centers and participate.

Can’t figure out who to vote for? Denverite is here to help.

Is voting intimidating because you know nothing about who the candidates are and whether you agree with them? It's not too late to learn.

Denverite has put together a handy voter guide for the big local races. ‘

Our pals at Colorado Public Radio have put together a statewide voter guide.

Outside of two state House races — District 4 and District 6 — the open Colorado legislature seats are entirely uncompetitive.

But even for people who don’t have a say in who wins the primary in the Republican and Democratic Colorado legislature races where just one person is running, there are still several races on the ballot where your vote can count.

Democrats and unaffiliated voters will have the chance to choose Leora Joseph or John Walsh as the next District Attorney. Whoever wins the primary will be nearly guaranteed to win the job.

There is also a primary for a statewide University of Colorado Board of Regents seat. And two districts will are voting on their local regents.

So what’s next in today's election?

Denverite and our friends at CPR will be out and about at watch parties, as returns roll in tonight.

We will be publishing the results and getting perspectives from the candidates.

If people concede or declare victory, we’ll be there to cover it — all the while soberly acknowledging final results don’t come out for days.