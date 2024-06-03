The Denverite voter guide to the June 2024 state primary election

Two state House districts and a new District Attorney are on the ballot.

It's time for another primary election, Denver.

There are no presidential candidates on the June ballot. This Election Day is all about your local representatives and decision-makers.

Ballots are in the mail to registered voters now, and Election Day is Tuesday, June 25.

Many races for seats in the state legislature are not competitive this year. In our guide, we're highlighting two races that are: State House Districts 4 and 6.

Denverites are also choosing the city's next District Attorney as Beth McCann leaves the post.

We also have more information about how to vote and where to cast your ballot.

🗳️ House District 4

In House District 4, the Democratic primary is a rematch from last year's vacancy-filling process. Incumbent state Rep. Tim Hernández and Cecelia Espenoza will compete again for a chance at the seat. In the Republican primary, Jack Daus runs unopposed.

District 4 covers northwest and west Denver, going from the top of the Regis neighborhood to the middle of Westwood.

Read our full voter guide for Colorado House District 4.

🗳️ House District 6

In District 6, incumbent state Rep. Elisabeth Epps faces a challenge from Sean Camacho in the Democratic primary. Kyle Witter runs unopposed in the Republican primary.

District 6 covers parts of Capitol Hill, Congress Park, Montclair and Lowry.

Read our full voter guide for Colorado House District 6.

🗳️ District Attorney

Denver is choosing its next chief law enforcement officer. Voters will choose between Leora Joseph and John Walsh in the Democratic primary. There is no Republican candidate.

The new head of the 2nd Judicial District will oversee the team of lawyers who prosecute — or decide not to prosecute — the city’s biggest crimes, from sexual assault and drug dealing to police who use excessive force.

Read our full voter guide for Denver District Attorney.

🗳️ Dates to know

June 3: Ballots are mailed out



June 17: Your last day to register to vote if you'd like to receive a ballot by mail (also the last day to return your ballot by USPS)



June 25: Election Day! Polls close at 7 p.m.

🗳️ How to vote

Where can I turn in my ballot? When do polls close? Can I track my vote? We answer those questions and more. Read our full guide on how to vote in the primary election.

🗳️ Looking for other Colorado races?

Our friends at Colorado Public Radio have a voter guide that covers races, like the CU Board of Regents. Read the CPR full voter guide.