Politics

The Denverite voter guide to the June 2024 state primary election

Two state House districts and a new District Attorney are on the ballot.
Desiree Mathurin,Rebecca Tauber,Kyle Harris,Isaac Vargas,Alex Scoville
3 min. read
The Colorado State Capitol building, seen from atop the downtown Sheraton hotel. Dec. 29, 2023.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

It's time for another primary election, Denver.

There are no presidential candidates on the June ballot. This Election Day is all about your local representatives and decision-makers.

Ballots are in the mail to registered voters now, and Election Day is Tuesday, June 25.

Many races for seats in the state legislature are not competitive this year. In our guide, we're highlighting two races that are: State House Districts 4 and 6.

Denverites are also choosing the city's next District Attorney as Beth McCann leaves the post.

We also have more information about how to vote and where to cast your ballot.

Happy voting, Denverites.

🗳️ House District 4

In House District 4, the Democratic primary is a rematch from last year's vacancy-filling process. Incumbent state Rep. Tim Hernández and Cecelia Espenoza will compete again for a chance at the seat. In the Republican primary, Jack Daus runs unopposed.

District 4 covers northwest and west Denver, going from the top of the Regis neighborhood to the middle of Westwood.

Read our full voter guide for Colorado House District 4.

🗳️ House District 6

In District 6, incumbent state Rep. Elisabeth Epps faces a challenge from Sean Camacho in the Democratic primary. Kyle Witter runs unopposed in the Republican primary.

District 6 covers parts of Capitol Hill, Congress Park, Montclair and Lowry.

Read our full voter guide for Colorado House District 6.

🗳️ District Attorney

Denver is choosing its next chief law enforcement officer. Voters will choose between Leora Joseph and John Walsh in the Democratic primary. There is no Republican candidate.

The new head of the 2nd Judicial District will oversee the team of lawyers who prosecute — or decide not to prosecute — the city’s biggest crimes, from sexual assault and drug dealing to police who use excessive force.

Read our full voter guide for Denver District Attorney.

🗳️ Dates to know

June 3: Ballots are mailed out

June 17: Your last day to register to vote if you'd like to receive a ballot by mail (also the last day to return your ballot by USPS)

June 25: Election Day! Polls close at 7 p.m.

🗳️ How to vote

Where can I turn in my ballot? When do polls close? Can I track my vote? We answer those questions and more. Read our full guide on how to vote in the primary election.

🗳️ Looking for other Colorado races?

Our friends at Colorado Public Radio have a voter guide that covers races, like the CU Board of Regents. Read the CPR full voter guide.

Desiree Mathurin

Desiree Mathurin is Denverite's neighborhood reporter. She previously worked for the Associated Press in Atlanta, Newsday in New York and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Desiree is a native New Yorker but ready to tell local stories featuring local people here in Denver. Follow her on Twitter @Dez_AM.

Rebecca Tauber

Rebecca Tauber covers city council and transportation for Denverite. Before joining Colorado Public Radio, she worked at GBH News in Boston and KRBD in Ketchikan, Alaska. Rebecca grew up in Philly and graduated from Williams College. She loves journalism because it requires asking good questions and listening well.

You should email her with book recommendations and favorite restaurants, or if you ever want a freshly baked loaf of challah. News tips also welcome.

Kyle Harris

Kyle’s been obsessing over Denver since he moved here from Chicago in 2005: What is this place? Who thrives here? Who’s pushed out? Who has room to create and fulfill their dreams? Whose dreams are squashed? And why? He’s the former culture editor at Westword, where he covered the city’s arts and music scene. Before that, he covered city and state politics as the managing editor at the Colorado Independent. He’s raced triathlons (slowly), grown food (well...with others), and toured the country in a folk-punk trio (apologetically). Now, he's reporting about Denver's growth and couldn't be happier about it.

Isaac Vargas

Isaac is Denverite’s arts and culture reporter. He’s a Mile High kid, an alum of Denver School of the Arts and the University of Denver, and a frequent visitor of Taco Mex on Colfax. Most recently, he completed the NPR Next Generation Radio program with Colorado Public Radio.

Returning from a short stint in Boston, he’s back and excited about chasing the magic of Denver’s art and culture community.

Follow him on Twitter and Instagram, @isaacxiv_, and send him tips on Denver artists that deserve their flowers while they can still smell them.

Alex Scoville

Recent Stories

View more posts