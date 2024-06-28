This wrinkly cat tattoo helps out animals in need

The Tats for Tails fundraiser at Think Tank Tattoo supports the Denver Animal Shelter.

Ever wanted a tattoo of a dog butt? What about a martini-sipping cat? Maybe even a cute duck?

Your time has arrived.

This Saturday, South Broadway's Think Tank Tattoo is offering up these options, and more, to benefit the Denver Animal Shelter (DAS). They're calling the collaboration Tats for Tails.

Tats are $200, for color or black-and-white. 100 percent of proceeds go to the city's pet sanctuary.

Some of the designs available for Think Tank Tattoo's "Tats for Tails" collab with the Denver Animal Shelter. Click here to expand this image. Courtesy: Think Tank Tattoo

Inking that wrinkly cat on your arm or leg will help the shelter go above and beyond their core duties, DAS philanthropy administrator Lindsay Wells told us.

Yes, they get money from the city. But the shelter also has to fundraise for programs that help people with low incomes or those who are dealing with evictions take care of pets in times of crisis.

The shelter has also used past fundraisers to buy medical equipment, like x-ray machines, that aren't covered by their regular budget, Wells said.

Think Tank is expecting a lot of work on Saturday.

Jake Bray, the shop's owner, said they've donated to DAS in the past, so they were thrilled when shelter officials asked about an official partnership.

"We've been doing it for a couple years, and then this year Lindsay reached out and asked, 'Hey, do you guys want to actually do an event together?" he said. "I was like, oh hell yeah, we're a hundred percent in. Especially because they're so close in the neighborhood."

The shop has lived at Broadway and Cedar Avenue for 20 years, and Bray said he's drawn a whole lot of pets in the past. It's an easy proposition for anyone interested in something permanent.

"You can't really regret getting a pet on you," he said. "Especially in the world we live in today, everyone is disagreeing, but I think we can all agree on animals, you know what I'm saying?"

Maybe some people who come by for a turtle or penguin will come back for more, he added, but he's also excited to "give back."

"Saturday will be tattooing from 12 to 6 [p.m.], and just tattooing until there's no one in line anymore or until these guys want to be done," Bray said. "It'll be long day for sure."

His artists each contributed five to ten designs for the day, each bespoke for the event.

Mauriah Ramona, the mind behind the wrinkly cat, said some people will be attracted to the odder entries.

"There are a lot of people that collect just silly tattoos because that's what they enjoy sharing," she said.

But she's got you covered, if you're looking for something less flip to wear around for the rest of your life: Perhaps a dog paw with a very "Colorado-esque" mountain scene inside?