It’s going to be hot!

Rebecca Tauber
Don’t let the early week temperatures trick you — this week is going to be hot.

I grew up without central AC, so I sympathize. Here’s what you need to know about the latest Denver heat wave.

Denver can expect temperatures between 98 and 104 from Friday through Monday, according to the National Weather Service,

We would have to see prolonged temperatures above 100 to near any records.

“For the Denver area, the longest heat wave, a hundred degrees or more, is five days in a row. We've done that twice,” said Bernard Meier, a meteorologist with the weather service’s forecast office in Boulder. “We had a couple of streaks of four as well, so if we do hit a hundred all four of those days, that would be probably a top five heat event for the area.”

The city might open its cooling centers when temperatures rise.

The city will open its cooling centers when the National Weather Service issues a heat advisory, something likely to happen later this week.

When that happens, rec centers will open up to anyone looking to get cool.

Here’s a map of the city’s rec centers and a list of the libraries and their hours.

Some reminders for when it gets really hot

Not to sound like your mother but — put on sunscreen, drink water, wear a hat and don’t keep your pet in your car.

Extreme heat can be deadly, especially to people with chronic illnesses. You can read more about keeping yourself and your pets safe here.

And for everyone without that one friend who has a pool, you can find a list of public pools and their hours online.

CPR Climate Editor Joe Wertz contributed reporting.

Rebecca Tauber

Rebecca Tauber covers City Hall and transportation for Denverite. She also started Denverite Classifieds, an ongoing project aimed at helping Denverites make new friends in the city. Before that, she reported and produced for GBH in Boston, and before that, she grew up in the Philly area. She loves journalism because it requires asking good questions and listening well. You should email her with book recs, favorite recipes and news tips.

