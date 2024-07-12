Things to do in Denver this weekend, July 12-14

Check out the Water Lantern Festival, comedy shows, and activities this weekend that’ll keep you out of the heat.

Things to do in Denver

Alcohol on the shelf at Kachina Southwestern Grill inside the Dairy Block downtown.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

Happy weekend, Denver!

If you’re looking for outdoor activities, check out the Water Lantern Festival, the Colorado Tiny House Festival or Crosscurrents at Confluence Park. If you’d like to hide away from the heat (we don’t blame you), consider getting tickets to see comedian Tom Papa in Loveland or a Led Zeppelin tribute at Mile High Spirits. Denver Art Museum is also offering architecture tours.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Friday, July 12

Just for fun

Global Steppe Symposium. Denver Botanic Garden, 1007 York St. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. $90 (members), $100 (non-members).

*Denver / Thornton Water Lantern Festival. Carpenter Park, 3488 E. 122th Ave. Free (ages 7 and under), $13.70 (ages 8-14), $28.33 (adult, includes one lantern).5:30-10 p.m. Advanced registration is required.

Tyler Henry - The Hollywood Medium. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Kids and family

Little University: Animal Exploration with Colorado Ballet. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 N. Irving St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Ticket to Adventure: The Alps. Southglenn Library, 6972 S. Vine St. 2-3:30 p.m. Free. For ages 5 and under with an adult.

The Past and Potential Future of VR. Arapahoe Libraries, online. 2-3 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 9-18.

Summer of Adventure Movie Club: House on Haunted Hill. Bear Valley Branch Library, 5171 W. Dartmouth Ave. 3-5 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 10-17.

Comedy and theater

Comedy Night. Spirit Hound Highlands Tasting Room, 3622 Tejon St. 7 p.m. No cover.

John Heffron. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $30.

Brian Simpson. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $28.

*Cinema in The Sky: The Greatest Showman. Halcyon, 245 Columbine St. 8:30 p.m. Free (Halcyon guest), $25 (includes popcorn and pool access).

Arts, culture, and media

The Center Cannot Hold. Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

Music and nightlife

Live @ Five with Judah & The Lion. Improper City, 3201 Walnut St. 5-7 p.m. Free.

*The String Cheese Incident. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Saturday, July 13

Just for fun

Beginner Macro Photography. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 8:30 a.m. $12 (members), $15 (non-members).

2024 Colorado Tiny House Festival. Adams County Parks, 9755 Henderson Road, Brighton. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $15.

Electrify Expo. The Yards, 5004 National Western Drive. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children 5 and under), $20.

Summer Sip ‘n’ Shop. Painted Tree Boutiques, 251 W. 104th Ave., Northglenn. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. No cover.

*Crosscurrents. Confluence Park, 2250 15th St. 2-10 p.m. Free.

*Denver / Thornton Water Lantern Festival. Carpenter Park, 3488 E. 122th Ave. Free (ages 7 and under), $13.70 (ages 8-14), $39.99 (adult, includes one lantern).5:30-10 p.m. Advanced registration is required.

Dairy Block After Dark Evening Bazaar. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 7-10 p.m. Free.

Kids and family

Field Day. Hampden Branch Library, 9755 E. Girard Ave. 1-4 p.m. Free. All ages.

Comedy and theater

John Heffron. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $30.

Brian Simpson. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $28.

Tom Papa. Rialto Theater, 228 E. 4th St., Loveland. 8:30 p.m. $42.

Art, culture, and media

Architecture Tours. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 11 a.m.-noon. Free (members, children ages 0-18), $15-$22 (non-members).

The Center Cannot Hold. Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25.

Eat and drink

Swift-Tea. The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa, 321 17th St. Times vary. $65 (per person). Advanced registration is required.

*City Park Farmers Market. City Park Esplanade, East Colfax Avenue and Columbine Street. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Glendale Farmers Market. 4601 E. Kentucky Ave. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*University Hills Farmers Market. University Hills Plaza, 2500 S. Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Cherry Creek Fresh Market. Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 1st Avenue and Univesity Boulevard. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

*Westword Tacolandia 2024. Civic Center Park, 101 14th Ave. 4-7 p.m. $45 (general admission), $75 (VIP).

Bing Cherry & Georgia Peach Tour. Lowes, 9100 E. Peakview Ave., Greenwood Village. 6-6:30 p.m. No cover.

A World of Taste: India. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6 p.m. $132.

Music and nightlife

*The Revival: Tenth Mountain Division. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 6 p.m. Free (general admission, lawn seats), $35 (VIP tickets). Advanced registration is required.

*The Colorado Incident - An Evening with The String Cheese Incident. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

World’s Best Led Zeppelin Tribute. Mile High Spirits, 2201 Lawrence St. 8-10 p.m. $25 (in advance), $30 (at the door).

Sports and fitness

*Yoga on the Rocks - Buffalo & Sparrow. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 a.m. $43.

*Yoga in the Lavender Fields. Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton. 8:30-9:45 a.m. $45. Advanced registration is required.

Bikes Together Bike Repair. Valdez-Perry Branch Library, 4690 Vine St. 10 a.m.-noon. Free.

Ultimate Fighting Championship - UFC. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 5 p.m. Prices vary.

*Colorado Rapids vs. New York Red Bulls. Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City. Watch on Apple TV. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Sunday, July 14

Just for fun

2024 Colorado Tiny House Festival. Adams County Parks, 9755 Henderson Road, Brighton. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $15.

Electrify Expo. The Yards, 5004 National Western Drive. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children 5 and under), $20.

Community Day — 10th Anniversary. Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. No cover.

Kids and family

Summer Sunday Festival. Brunner Farmhouse, 640 Main St., Broomfield. 3-8 p.m. Free. All ages.

Comedy and theater

Summer Cinema Sundays: The Fast and The Furious & 2 Fast, 2 Furious. MCA Denver at the Holiday, 2644 W. 32nd Ave. 10:30 a.m. $3-$5.

Brian Simpson. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $28.

Good Session. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $14.

Eat and drink

*South Pearl Street Farmers Market. 1400 and 1500 blocks of Old South Pearl Street between Arkansas Avenue and Iowa Avenue. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

Build a Summer Charcuterie. Spirit Hounds Highlands Tasting Room, 3622 Tejon St. Noon-2 p.m. $40.

Music and nightlife

Backyard Sessions. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. No cover.

*2024 Summer Music Series. Stanley Marketplace West Patio, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. Noon-2 p.m. No cover.

*Black Opry Revue. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 4 p.m. Free (general admission, lawn seats), $35 (VIP tickets). Advanced registration is required.

*City Park Jazz Concert: Delta Sonics Blues Revue. City Park Pavilion, 2001 Steele St. 6-8 p.m. Free.

*The String Cheese Incident. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

*Yoga in the Lavender Fields. Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton. 8:30-9:45 a.m. $45. Advanced registration is required.

All Weekend

Kids and family

The Power of Poison. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members), $20.95 (ages 3-18), $22.95 (seniors 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). All ages.

Comedy and theater

Legally Blonde The Musical. PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker. 7:30 p.m. (Friday), 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. (Saturday) and 2 p.m. (Sunday). Prices vary.

Art, culture, and media

Biophilia. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and visitors 18 and younger), $15-$22.

Museum of Illusions Denver. 951 16th Street Mall. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. (Friday and Saturday) and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (Sunday). $20 (children ages five-12), $22 (seniors and active military), and $24 (adults). Advanced registration is required for timed entry.

Eat and drink

Novel Strand 5th Anniversary Block Party. Novel Strand Brewing Co., 305 W. 1st Ave. Noon-7 p.m. No cover.

Worth the Drive

Saturday

Annual Art Auction & Community Picnic. Anderson Ranch Arts Center, 5263 Owl Creek Road, Snowmass Village. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. No cover.