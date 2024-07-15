Expect (even more) traffic on Peña Boulevard this month

Drivers beware: Peña Boulevard could see even more traffic in the next two weeks as part of the E-470 widening project.

Construction will close some lanes on portions of the road entering the Denver International Airport between 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. from July 16 to July 26.

The work could add even more of a bottleneck to the notorious road known for clogged airport and local traffic.

"Customers will experience traffic impacts from approximately Tower Road to the E470 overpass," DIA spokesperson Michael Konopasek said.

Highway widening and traffic mitigation have become contentious topics in recent years.

Managing traffic on Peña Boulevard and highways across the state has become a contentious debate on how best to manage car flow. Studies have shown that adding highway lanes can lead to even worse traffic in the long term as more cars hit the road.

In 2022, the state moved away from planned widenings to refocus on reducing emissions and improving transit.

But portions of the E-470 widening plan are moving forward between I-70 and 104th Avenue, affecting traffic on Peña Boulevard this month.

Areas like Peña Boulevard were not built anticipating such a high volume of airport traffic, along with that from residential and commercial development in Green Valley Ranch and Montbello. As construction continues, traffic has the potential to get worse.

Long-term, climate and transportation advocates want the airport and the Regional Transportation District to put more resources into expanding service on the A Line, which takes travelers to and from the airport.

But airport officials say DIA can push for both. Earlier this year City Council approved $5 million to study a second widening of Peña Boulevard and other potential traffic mitigation measures.