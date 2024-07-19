DIA ‘largely stabilized’ after global tech outage caused hundreds of flight delays, cancelations

The Regional Transportation District reported delays of up to 45 minutes across its light rail network early Friday as well because of a “communications failure.”

Operations were mostly back to normal Friday morning at Denver International Airport after a technological outage hit airlines, banks and other vital institutions around the world.

The cause appears to be a botched security update by the cybersecurity company CrowdStrike that has affected Microsoft users worldwide, NPR reports.

The airline tracking service FlightAware reported more than 700 delays and 60 cancellations at DIA on Thursday, but it listed significantly fewer Friday morning. The number of delays stood at 246 as of 8:30 a.m., with another 75 flights canceled altogether.

“Operations have largely stabilized at DEN amid worldwide technology issues,” the airport posted on social media. “Airline ground stops have lifted at DEN — but delays are still impacting travelers. Please check with your airline directly before heading to the airport.”

The Regional Transportation District reported delays of up to 45 minutes across its light rail network early Friday as well because of a “communications failure,” affecting the E, H, R and W Lines.

The D Line is also suspended, with bus shuttles in place between Mineral Station and I-25 and Broadway station.

"Commuter rail lines are unaffected and bus services have only slight delays," an RTD spokesperson said.