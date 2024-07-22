Denverite Classifieds: July 22, 2024

Welcome to the first edition of Denverite Classifieds!

CT TRANSPLANT NEEDING FRIENDS (28F, Thornton) Looking for like-minded friends who enjoy anime, K-pop, reading, and other nerdy activities. Animal lovers preferred!

FAERIE BIRDS (60+F) Interested in meeting (1) people who like to do a close reading of Tolkien's works and (2) people who are interested in getting together to explore how to make their lives more sustainable. That is, a small group would get together and help each other find ways (via Google, probably) to green something they loved. Could be just about anything!

HORROR FAN LOOKING FOR PARTNERS IN CRIME (33, GVR) Denver can feel isolating if you don't love the outdoors. Let's watch horror movies, find new music, and discover new cryptids together.

ONE-AND-DONE WORKING MAMA (35, 1-year-old kid, SW Denver) Looking to find a fellow one-and-done Mom friend who enjoys and prioritizes kid-free happy hours while also trying to find a good balance between work and motherhood.

LACROSSE MEETUP (47, Bible Park) Seeking lacrosse enthusiasts of all ages, skills, and genders for fun games and training. No experience? No problem! No gear? We’ve got you covered. Wheelchair access available. Come join the chaos! 🥍😄

