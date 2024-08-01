1 dead, 3 injured in shooting on East Colfax in Aurora

One person is dead after a shooting near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Jamaica Street on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.

Updated at 7:17 p.m. on August 1, 2024.

Four adults were shot near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Jamaica Street on Thursday afternoon.

Police said one man is dead and three people – two men and one woman – are in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have made no arrests or named a suspect. Eastbound traffic was temporarily stopped on Colfax.

"We are still gathering information," Heather R. Morris, interim chief of the Aurora Police Department, said at a press conference Thursday evening. "With what we have, we do believe there was some sort of connection between the suspect and the victims."

Since it is likely the victims knew each other, APD does not believe there is a threat to the public. Morris pleaded for any witnesses to call in any tips or recorded videos – such as car or ring cams.

"This is very tragic because a man lost his life and we don't know the circumstances," Morris said.

No one is in custody, and police do not have a suspect or any physical description of the suspect. The shooting occurred in an alleyway near 1472 Ironton.

Numerous residents and businesses that spoke to Denverite but asked not to be named said the area is a high crime area – including vandalism, broken glass, violence and shootings.

There have been 22 homicides in the city through July 21, according to Aurora Police. That is up slightly from the same time last year.