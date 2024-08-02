Things to do in Denver this weekend, Aug. 2-4

Enjoy a music-filled weekend between free concerts and First Friday festivities.

Things to do in Denver

Levitt Pavilion’s last free show of their inaugural season, Sept. 24, 2017.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

Happy August, Denverites!

It’s a music weekend and art with First Fridays throughout Denver and with free concerts at Levitt Pavilion, Sculpture Park and City Park.

Other happenings include Bright Nights at Four Mile Historic Park and an arts festival in Breckenridge.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Friday, Aug. 2

Kids and family

*Kids Pick and Paint. Anderson Farms, 6728 County Road 3 ¼, Erie. 10 a.m.- noon. Free. All ages.

Summer of Adventure: Piñatas! / Verano de Aventura: ¡Piñatas! Hadley Branch Library, 1890 S. Grove St. 2-4 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 17 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Summer of Adventure: Magic Show. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 N. Irving St. 3-4 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5-17.

First Friday Paint and Sit. John “Thunderbird Man” Emhoolah Jr. Branch Library, 675 Santa Fe Dr. 6:30-9 p.m. Free. All ages.

Comedy and theater

Shayne Smith. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $25-$35.

Nick Thune. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $28.

*Cinema in The Sky: Big Lebowski. Halcyon, 245 Columbine St. 8:30 p.m. Free (Halcyon guest), $25 (includes popcorn and pool access).

Arts, culture, and media

GOSSAMER. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave., Suite A. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

The Center Cannot Hold. Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

First Friday Art Walks. Santa Fe Art District, from 13th to Alameda avenues and Kalamath to Inca streets. 5:30-9:30 p.m. Free.

August First Friday. 40 West Arts, 6501 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood. 6-9 p.m. Free.

First Friday: RiNo. Throughout Denver’s River North Art District. 6-9 p.m. Free.

First Fridays. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 6-9 p.m. Free.

Anthony Quinn: What am I? ¿Qué soy? Opening Reception. Museo de las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Dr. 6:30-9 p.m. Free.

Eat and drink

The Boozy Book Fair. The Hornet, 76 S. Broadway. 5-9:30 p.m. No cover.

Date Night: Bao Buns & Noodles. Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $220.

Music and nightlife

*The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys with Drunken Hearts. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 6 p.m. Free (general admission, lawn seats), $35 (VIP tickets). Advanced registration is required.

B-Side: Erica Brown & Sunstoney. MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 7 p.m. $18-$20.

*Sam Hunt. Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

*Pretty Lights. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

SUMAC. Meow Wolf, 1338 1st St. 8 p.m. $20.

Saturday, Aug. 3

Just for fun

Big Boy Days. Forney Museum of Transportation, 4303 Brighton Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $5 (kids ages 3-12), $13 (visitors ages 13 and older).

Summer Horseshoe Market. Breckenridge Brewery, 2920 Brewery Lane, Littleton. Starting at 10 a.m. Free.

DFW Fall ‘24 Designer Challenge Outdoor Fashion Show. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 8-11 p.m. $45–$108.

Kids and family

Denver Days: Crafting for the Community. Ross-University Hills Branch Library, 4310 E. Amherst Ave. 10 a.m.-noon. Free. Ideal for ages 5-17.

*Denver Days: Ghibli Mini Golf. Founders’ Green, 2918 Roslyn St. 10 a.m.-noon. Free. All ages, children must be accompanied by an adult. Advanced registration is required.

The Rock and Roll Playhouse: Grateful Dead & More for Kids. Meow Wolf, 1338 1st St. Noon. $18.

Summer of Adventure Wrap-up Party/Fiesta Para Celebrar El Fin del Verano de Aventura. Westwood Branch Library, 1000 S. Lowell Boulevard. Noon-2 p.m. Free. All ages, children must be accompanied by an adult.

Back to School Jamboree. Green Valley Ranch Branch Library, 4856 N. Andes Ct. 1-3 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5-12.

Comedy and theater

Shayne Smith. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $25-$35.

Nick Thune. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $28.

Art, culture, and media

Penny Saturday. MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $0.01. Advanced registration is required.

GOSSAMER. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave., Suite A. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

*Clayton Community Days. 3840 York St. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

The Center Cannot Hold. Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$25.

Eat and drink

*City Park Farmers Market. City Park Esplanade, East Colfax Avenue and Columbine Street. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Glendale Farmers Market. 4601 E. Kentucky Ave. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*University Hills Farmers Market. University Hills Plaza, 2500 S. Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Cherry Creek Fresh Market. Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 1st Avenue and Univesity Boulevard. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

Gluten Free Farmer’s Market. Denver Celiacs, 333 W. Hampden Ave., Englewood. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

Music and nightlife

*All Day I Dream. Sculpture Park, 1736 Speer Blvd. 2-10 p.m. Free.

*Foo Fighters. Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St. 5:30 p.m. Prices vary.

*Shakedown Street. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 6 p.m. Free (general admission, lawn seats), $35 (VIP tickets). Advanced registration is required.

*Pretty Lights. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

The Princess Bride in Concert. Colorado Symphony at Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St. 7:30 p.m. $15 - $115.

Sports and fitness

*Yoga on the Rocks - Trufusion. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 a.m. Prices vary.

Bikes Together Mobile Repair Clinic. Westwood Branch Library, 1000 S. Lowell Boulevard. 10 a.m.-noon. Free.

Sunday, Aug. 4

Just for fun

Big Boy Days. Forney Museum of Transportation, 4303 Brighton Blvd. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. $5 (kids ages 3-12), $13 (visitors ages 13 and older).

Comedy and theater

Summer Cinema Sundays: To Wong Foo & Some Like It Hot. MCA Denver at the Holiday, 2644 W. 32nd Ave. 10:30 a.m. $3-$5.

Ben Roy. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $14.

Nacho Rendono en Español. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $29-$39.

Art, culture and media

Arts & Community Fair. Mestizo-Curtis Park, 31st Avenue and Curtis Street. 2-6 p.m. Free.

Eat and drink

*South Pearl Street Farmers Market. 1400 and 1500 blocks of Old South Pearl Street between Arkansas Avenue and Iowa Avenue. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. Leven Deli Co., 123 W. 12th Ave. 8 a.m.-4 p.m., while supplies last. $1 per cookie.

Music and nightlife

The Princess Bride in Concert. Colorado Symphony at Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St. 2:30 p.m. $15 - $115.

*City Park Jazz Concert: Jakarta. City Park Pavilion, 2001 Steele St. 6-8 p.m. Free.

*Joe Bonamassa. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 8 p.m. Prices vary.

All Weekend

Just for fun

*U-Pick Sunflowers. Anderson Farms, 6728 County Road 3 ¼, Erie. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Free (admission, children 3 and under), $15 (admission, anyone 4 and older). Advanced registration is required for timed entry.

*Bright Nights. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 7 p.m.-midnight (Friday and Saturday) and 7-11 p.m. (Sunday). $13-$45.

Kids and family

The Power of Poison. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members), $20.95 (ages 3-18), $22.95 (seniors 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). All ages.

Art, culture, and media

Biophilia. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and visitors 18 and younger), $15-$22.

Spirit Guides: Fantastical Creatures from the Workshop of Jacobo and María Ángeles. Denver Botanic Gardens York Street, 1007 York St. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Free. (members and children two and under), $11.50 (children ages three-15 and students), $12 (seniors and military members), and $15.75 (adults).

Worth the Drive

Friday and Saturday*23rd Annual Breckenridge August Art Festival. Village at Breckenridge, 535 S. Park Ave., Breckenridge. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission.