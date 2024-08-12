Denverite Classifieds: Aug. 12, 2024

There are yappers, and then there are barkers.

Are you a golden retriever in human form? Looking for someone to hang out with every day, but not like every day?

These Denverites are too, and they're looking for new friends.

BOTHERED, BUT NOT REALLY (36F) Introverted, black girlie, who wants to be bothered, but not really. Come invade my space, but don't invade my space. Let's be besties and hang out every day, but not every day. Looking for laid-back, easy-going compadres who wanna get out the house every now and go to comedy shows or just grab some food. Not much of a drinker, but I don't mind a bit of tequila every now and then. Let's be introverted together!

RESERVED GOLDEN RETRIEVER IN SEARCH OF RIGHTEOUS PALS (31M, Cole) Looking to chase soccer balls, go on walks and hang out in the park, eat treats, create community, and bark about local and global happenings with.

SNAPDRAGON (23F, University Hills) Looking for girlies who love animals, gardening, fantasy novels or cozy video games. Also looking for fellow young people dealing with chronic illness who find it hard to keep up with our healthy peers :)

COLORADO TRANSPLANT CLICHE SEEKING NEW PASTURE (29M, Sloans Lake) My two best friends moved in the same month and I'm feeling down in the rut, floating between friend groups. Looking for new friends for breweries, concerts, deep conversation, bar trivia, hikes, camping, skiing and more

