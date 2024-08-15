The last executive director of the Denver Civil Service Commission was fired after claiming political interference.

Denver Police officer Ismael Lopez pins a badge to his brother, Ivan lopez’s, lapel as he graduates from the Denver Police Academy. March 31, 2023.

Gracie Perez will be the new Executive Director of the Denver Civil Service Commission, the independent body that oversees police and fire department hiring.

The Commission’s last director, Niecy Murray, was fired by fellow commissioners in May.

Murray’s firing came after she went public with claims that the Mayor’s Office was pushing the board to lower hiring standards and ignore applicant red flags so they could quickly staff up the police and fire departments.

The Mayor’s office, department leadership and fellow commissioners denied the claims. Miller said the board had been deliberating about letting Murray go for weeks before she spoke out about alleged political interference.

Perez will take the lead in screening, testing and hiring police and fire department recruits.

It’s a key job, especially now as the city tries to staff up a police department that has struggled with understaffing and recruiting in recent years.

In September, Mayor Mike Johnston pledged to add 167 new police officers. But the city hasn’t been able to completely fill its budgeted positions.

Perez most recently worked as State & Regional Operations Director for Access & Eligibility Services with the Texas Health & Human Services, overseeing more than 6,000 employees.

“Ms. Perez is a solutions-driven, organized leader who brings a wealth of experience in strategic planning, policy development, process improvement and decision-making in public service to the Commission,” wrote commission member Amber Miller in a statement announcing the decision. “Her extensive background in managing teams and complex operations will be invaluable as she steps into this crucial role.”

Perez starts the job on Aug. 26.