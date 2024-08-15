Driver saves 14 children after school bus catches fire in Aurora

Officials said the fire originated from the engine and was accidental.

An Aurora Public Schools bus carrying 14 children caught fire Wednesday, but safety officials said everyone was safely evacuated thanks to the bus driver’s quick thinking.

Aurora Fire Rescue said the bus caught fire at East 11th Avenue and North Picadilly Road around 4 p.m. Wednesday. When the bus driver noticed flames emerging from the dashboard, he pulled over and evacuated the 14 children on board.

“His prompt and courageous actions were crucial in ensuring everyone's safety,” Aurora Fire Rescue said in a statement.

Fire crews arrived and found the bus fully engulfed in flames. Officials said the accidental fire originated from the engine.