$975 million bond for DPS schools is headed to Denver voters

Denver voters will decide on the largest bond in Denver Public Schools’ history this November.

The board of education unanimously approved Thursday sending the $975 million measure to the ballot.

The bond measure is a one-time investment in capital projects that was approved by a group of 72 community members after an exhaustive review.

It wouldn’t raise taxes and would pay for air conditioning, safety upgrades, upgrades and several middle and high schools, including athletic facility upgrades, career and technical education, new school buses, and critical maintenance.

The most expensive element in the package — $300 million — is for maintenance at 154 buildings. On average, DPS facilities are 55 years old.

That’s followed by $240 million for air conditioning for the 21,000 students in 29 buildings without air conditioning. It also means that 20 more buildings will be upgraded to get climate-conscious heat humps — a top priority for student advocates.

Third, $124 million would be for new school construction, including a new elementary school in far northeast Denver and expanding a campus near the airport.

The bond also includes:

$100 million for school upgrades that would include upgrading outdoor classrooms, cafeterias, restroom and one new health clinic.

$55 million is allocated for technology, including classroom sets of Chromebooks for grades K-5, replacing student and teacher devices and hotspots that allow students access to the internet at home.

$51 million for specialized career and technical education programs like aerospace engineering and other fields. It includes money for performance arts hubs and theater and auditorium upgrades in South and Manual High Schools.

$28 million for security upgrades so schools can have secure entryways that screen visitors before entry, including for several major high schools. It also includes weapons detection and crisis communication systems.

$33 million for athletic field upgrades at 10 schools.

The city’s voters have approved bonds in the last four presidential election years.

Several local civic organizations have endorsed the bond measure. Denver Families for Public Schools, a nonprofit that carries out community organizing campaigns and whose board is composed of charter school leaders, is backing the measure.

The nonprofit released a poll in July showing the majority of sampled Denver voters would support the bond measure.