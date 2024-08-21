Here’s how much the average Denver resident spends on monthly bills

Unsurprisingly, we have a higher cost of living than most people around the country.

No, Denverites, it's not your imagination. You're likely shouldering a higher cost of living than most people around the country.

Denverites are spending an average of $2,743 a month on bills, according to a new report released by the bill payment processing company Doxo.

That totals up to $32,912 a year.

Residents here pay $7,399, or nearly 30 percent more than the average person in the United States.

And household bills eat up 38 percent of the average household income of $86,926.

The report has some limitations.

The Doxo report looks at bills from more than 10 million people who are paying more than 120,000 different billers.

"Doxo’s vast amount of data gives a uniquely accurate perspective into what households are actually paying for their bills, and provides a sound basis for constructing an accurate gauge of relative differences in the cost of the most common monthly bills across America," according to the company's website.

Still, the study is limited to the company's own data set.

It's also far from comprehensive. The report doesn't take into account food, entertainment, healthcare, childcare, student loans and other massive expenses.

So how are Denverites paying their monthly bills?

Denverites tend to pay their bills around 10 a.m.

The largest number pay on Tuesdays. On weekends, less than 15 percent of people are paying their bills.

While 11 percent pay bills from their bank account and 19 percent charge bills to their credit cards, the majority, 70 percent, use their debit cards.

The top three service providers tracked by Doxo are Xcel Energy followed by Denver Water and the City of Denver for stormwater fees.

No surprise, the biggest expense is housing.

If you exclude the costs of mortgages and rents, Denverites are paying just 5 percent more than the national average.

But add the cost of rents and mortgages, and the cost of living skyrockets to 29 percent above the national average.

Homeowners, in Denver, are spending an average of $1,970 for their mortgages compared to the national average of $1,402, based on Doxo's data.

Renters, meanwhile, are spending an average of $1,644 compared to the national average of $1,300.

Drivers in Denver are spending $590 on their auto loans compared to $496 nationally. On auto insurance, they're spending $221 compared to $209.

Cable and internet bills are higher here, on average $132 a month compared to $122 nationally.

Denverites pay an average of $124 a month for their cell phone bills, while nationally people pay $121.

Life insurance is costing Denverites $100 a month, $13 more than the national average.

As for utilities, Denverites are actually saving money — $4 to be precise. Locals spend $358 compared to $362 nationally.

The big savings in Denver are on monthly alarm and security bills. Weird, right? Denverites are spending an average of $52 a month compared to $85 a month nationally.

So how do Denver's monthly bills stack up statewide?

The good news for Denverites: A lot of places in Colorado cost way more.

Avon bills add up to an average of $3,339, while Erie's total to $3,250. Parker's are $3,144.

In nearby Thornton, Arvada, Littleton and Commerce City, residents pay higher bills on average than in Denver. Meanwhile, Aurora and Westminster have lower bills.

If you're looking for the cheapest Colorado town, head southwest to Delta. You'll pay an average of just $1,718 a month.