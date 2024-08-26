More e-bike vouchers are available starting Tuesday, for one of the last times this year

You can get up to $1,400 to buy an e-bike. It’s all part of a push to get Denverites to drive less.

The Johnson family sets off on their e-bike after rally and victory lap for the city, celebrating success in its rebate campaign, held in parallel with the (e)Revolution e-bike trade show at the Colorado Convention Center. June 10, 2023.

Be ready — Denver’s popular e-bike rebates will once again open up to the public Tuesday at 11 a.m.



This is the fourth e-bike rebate drop of the year, with one more scheduled for October 29. So far this year, nearly 9,000 Denverites have received e-bike vouchers. The program launched in 2022, in hopes of getting Denverites to drive less.

A 2023 survey conducted by the city found that, so far, their program is working. Data showed that the average e-bike voucher redeemer has since replaced 3.4 car trips and traveled about 23 miles a week on their new e-bike.

The vouchers range from $300 to $1,400, depending on your income and what kind of e-bike you get. Vouchers must be redeemed within 90 days of receiving them.

Vouchers are first-come, first-serve and typically run out within minutes of the online portal opening. Residents can make accounts ahead of time to cut down on the time it takes to get through the process, but will need to log in at 11 a.m. to apply for the voucher.

The Denver voucher cannot be combined with the state’s e-bike rebate, which launched earlier this year.

Here's our comprehensive guide to Denver’s program. Plus, read about how the vouchers are affecting one longtime Denver e-bike shop here.