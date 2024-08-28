36-ish hours in Denver, according to us

If a friend came to Denver for just 36 hours, where would you send them?

Last week, the New York Times sought to answer that question with a suggested itinerary as part of its 36 Hours travel series. The writer — Steve Knopper — is local, and the recs range from places like Red Rocks and City Park to Union Station’s Copper Lounge and Honey Hill Cafe.

We recommend you check it out.

But with no disrespect to our journalistic colleagues at The New York Times, we think the piece naturally left out some spots. There’s a bit too much focus on Union Station for me, while the New York Times’ 2018 version of the story was way too RiNo-centric for our taste.

Still, I’ll admit it’s all too easy to sit on the couch and be a critic. So we thought we’d chime in with our own recommendations, and we asked what you all — our readers — would include as well.

While this might be a bit more than you can squeeze into one weekend, we hope it’s a helpful starting point for when friends come to town. If they have a nice time, they might just come visit again.

Where to eat and drink:

St. Mark’s Coffee House and the Thin Man

The St. Mark's Coffee House/Thin Man block on 17th Avenue is worthy of being in Denver's pantheon. Yes, coffee and muffins and beer are all great, but these spots are third spaces and nexus points for the neighborhood, too. It's one of those places you’ll always find people who are working on something, or lost in conversation with someone they've bumped into — who they probably know from coming here forever. That community-ness is palpable. –Denverite reporter Kevin Beaty

Vinh Xuong Bakery and Star Kitchen

My friends have probably heard me rant against the “trend-ification” of Asian cuisine — which I can loosely define as when new restaurants or boba shops craft their aesthetic in hopes of alluring customers who are too afraid to step foot in places with bilingual menus. It’s a pattern all too common in most parts of Denver, which breaks this first-generation Asian boy’s heart, but there is a stretch along South Federal Boulevard between Alameda Avenue and Mississippi Avenue that inspires hope. My personal favorites for a quick, reasonably priced, delicious meal are Vinh Xuong Bakery and Star Kitchen, where I swear I can see my aunties and uncles out of the corner of my eye. –CPR reporter Paolo Zialcita

The Phoenician Kabob

I have come to the Kabob on East Colfax Avenue for many years, having eaten there at its founding, complete with inept waitresses and second- or third-hand restaurant furniture, tabletops still sticky from one of their previous lives. But —some of the best lamb dishes, hummus, and baba ganoush I'd ever eaten. And that part is still true, along with [now] clean tables, competent wait staff, house-made pita, fabulous appetizers, among many other things. The owner is Lebanese, so they have the real thing! –Denverite reader Rachael Amos

Mango House

Mango House, technically a five-minute drive over the Denver border into Aurora, is a refugee-run food hall serving underrepresented international cuisine. Offerings include Syrian, Ethiopian, Nepalese, Burmese, West African and Asian options. –CPR fellow Lauren Antonoff Hart

The Nearby Bar

The Nearby Bar on Platte Street feels like a members-only club without the pretension. Guests are invited to make themselves at home and order a drink — but here's the fun part — there is no cocktail menu. Give the bartender a starting point and they'll whip up something surprising and delicious. –CPR fellow Lauren Antonoff Hart

The Bluebird Theater, March 8, 2020. (Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite)

A night out on Colfax Avenue

Spend the night on Colfax Ave. in three easy steps. 1. Get a slice at Atomic Cowboy. 2. Catch whoever’s playing next door at Bluebird Theater. 3. Have a nightcap or two or three at PS Lounge. Watch the neon get a little blurry (from sleepiness or responsible imbibing, your choice). –Denverite audience editor Alex Scoville

El Taco de Mexico

The counter in the heart of the Santa Fe Arts District might be the best place to get a Denver staple: a greasy, no-frills, burrito slathered with green chile and cheese. Spend the afternoon at nearby galleries before heading to the local establishment for dinner. Any serious walking afterward isn’t recommended. –CPR reporter Sam Brasch

Skylark Lounge

Denver’s South Broadway corridor is among the city’s oldest and finest. Skylark Lounge holds a special place in my heart because it’s where my grandparents met in the early 1940s, drinking and smoking with wild abandon. Go to South Broadway now and you’ll find a collection of antique stores, non-chain bars and cool vintage clothing. –CPR reporter Allison Sherry

Jocko Homo, the Devo Tribute Band, plays the Skylark Lounge during the UMS, July 28, 2017. (Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite) ums; music; concert; underground music showcase; south broadway; skylark lounge; denver; denverite; colorado; kevinjbeaty; divo;

What to do outside:

Levitt Pavilion

In the summer, take in one (or more) of the 50 free concerts at Levitt Pavilion in South Denver, a stunning, family-friendly outdoor music venue at Ruby Hill Park that showcases a mix of international and local talent. During the day, hit the dirt at the Ruby Hill Bike Park. And in winter, sled the hills and ski the rails at the park — all for free. –Denverite reporter Kyle Harris

Catch the Rockies downtown at Coors Field

While Coors Field is not the place to go if you want to see a World Series contending team (the Rockies are currently last in their division), it’s a great place to go for vibes. Tickets are cheap – often less than $20 at the center field Rockpile or standing room only at the Rooftop bar. The air is thin, which means home runs abound. And if you sit way up on the right field side, you can enjoy your glizzy with a view of the team’s namesake mountains. –Denverite reporter Rebecca Tauber

Cheesman Park

Denver really hits above its municipal weight when it comes to sprawling public parks, and I can’t imagine a better way to spend a fair weather day than lounging in Cheesman. Potluck snacks, beverages of choice and running into friends who had the same idea are just part of the package. –Denverite audience editor Alex Scoville

Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge

Head out to Commerce City to Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge, where you can bask in the wonder of ferrets, buffalo and native grasses galore — all for free. Enjoy hiking, fishing or an auto tour of the refuge. –Denverite reporter Kyle Harris

Mule deer at dusk, Rocky Mountain Arsenal, Dec. 19, 2017. (Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite)

What to do inside:

The American Museum of Western Art

Why get stoned and go to Meow Wolf when you could check out the American Museum of Western Art at the edge of downtown? To enhance the experience further, grab the audio guide to hear local billionaire Phil Anschutz narrate his massive collection of historic paintings. It's a far stranger trip. –CPR reporter Sam Brasch

The Clyfford Still Museum

I love another single-subject museum, the Clyfford Still Museum. You’ll walk through a single artist’s evolution, from rural 1920s scenes to stupendous, abstract strokes and splashes of color. The place has a cool, calm vibe that really stayed with me. Plus, there’s the interesting backstory: Still had very little to do with the city of Denver in life, but John Hickenlooper kickstarted a multimillion dollar effort to secure the estate and build the museum. –CPR reporter Andrew Kenney

The Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library

While the area around the Blair-Caldwell library has gentrified, the center itself remains true to its roots. The official name is The Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library. It's part library, part history museum, and it borders Denver's traditional Black Neighborhood, Five Points. It's a haven for anyone interested in learning more about Denver's Black history and culture. –Denverite reader Jamie Lofaro

Destiney Darrough (left to right), Jamal Jones and Leslie Davis sit behind the main desk inside the Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, which just reopened after renovations. Aug. 10, 2023. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Fever Dream Vintage & Modern

Denver has a great thrift scene, and my top rec is Fever Dream Vintage in the City Park neighborhood. There’s a big selection of old matchbooks that give a window into Colorado history, along with a tastefully curated range of vintage clothes and weird homegoods. And if you’re in the area on a Saturday in the summer, be sure to drop by the City Park Farmer’s Market. –Denverite reporter Rebecca Tauber

Museum of Contemporary Art Denver

To give kudos where they’re due, one of my favorite places to take visitors is indeed the NYT-recommended Museum of Contemporary Art Denver. Bite-sized by museum standards with consistently excellent exhibitions, even folks who don’t pass Gogh for the arts will enjoy it. And to top it off (literally), the rooftop cafe and bar, especially when there’s an event, is one of the most cosmopolitan-feeling places in Denver. –Denverite audience editor Alex Scoville

The Children’s Museum of Denver

Everything is hands-on. Perhaps my two favorite areas are the giant bubbles in which you can immerse yourself and your adults; then outside – the entire Joy Park, with sand dunes, a box canyon with a creek, and a fabulous climbing feature from which you can view the city and the Rocky Mountains. The Children’s Museum makes me want to be a kid again! –Denverite reader Cyndi Kahn

