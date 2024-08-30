Things to do in Denver this weekend, Aug. 30- Sept. 1

It’s Labor Day weekend and there’s plenty to do around town to celebrate the unofficial end of summer. If you’re willing to make the drive, head down south for the Labor Day Lift Off or the Colorado State Fair.

Things to do in Denver

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

Happy Labor Day Weekend, Denverites!

Enjoy time outside this weekend at a Colorado Rockies game, a local farmers market or the 102nd Annual Windsor Harvest Festival. This weekend is also your last chance to visit Water World and Elitch Gardens for the 2024 season.

If you’re looking to get out of Denver, consider attending the Boulder Art Festival, the Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off, a hot air balloon event, or the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Friday, Aug. 30

Just for fun

*Final Fridays. Larimer Square, 1430 Larimer St. 4-8 p.m. No cover.

Kids and family

Afterschool Friday Fun Day. Green Valley Ranch Branch Library, 4856 N. Andes Ct. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for kids in kindergarten through eighth grade.

Comedy and theater

Jeff Dye. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $25-$30.

Greg Fitzsimmons. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $28.

*Cinema in The Sky: Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. Halcyon, 245 Columbine St. 8:30 p.m. Free (Halcyon guest), $25 (includes popcorn and pool access).

Arts, culture, and media

GOSSAMER. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave., Suite A. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

Living Rooms. Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

Tom Everhart Opening Reception. Fascination St. Fine Arts, 2727 E. 3rd Ave. 6-9 p.m. Free.

Eat and drink

Tea Street Parker Grand Opening. 16524 Keystone Blvd., Parker. Starting at 6 p.m. No cover.

Music and nightlife

*Alley Soundscapes: Chuck & Dylan. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 5-7 p.m. Free.

Music in the Burbs. Aspen Grove, 7301 S. Santa Fe Drive, Suite 860, Littleton. 6-8 p.m. Free.

*Alternative TentacleFEST. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 6 p.m. Free (general admission, lawn seats), $35 (VIP tickets). Advanced registration is required.

*Rezz Rocks VI. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6 p.m. Prices vary.

*Hozier. Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

*Baltimore Orioles vs. Colorado Rockies. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. 6:40 p.m. Prices vary.

Saturday, Aug. 31

Just for fun

*Dashiki Fest. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 3-9:30 p.m. Free (general admission, lawn seats), $35 (VIP tickets). Advanced registration is required.

*102nd Annual Windsor Harvest Festival. Windsor park locations vary by event. 6:30 a.m.-9:20 p.m. Free (admission).

Comedy and theater

Jeff Dye. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. $25-$30.

Free Comedy Night. Max Taps Highlands Ranch, 2680 E. County Line Road, Suite A, Highlands Ranch. 7:30-10 p.m. No cover.

Greg Fitzsimmons. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $28.

Art, culture, and media

GOSSAMER. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave., Suite A. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

Living Rooms. Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

“Sister Rosetta” Closing Ceremony. Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, 2401 Welton St. 2-4 p.m. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Ho’olaule’a 2024 Hawaiian cultural festival. Civic Green Park, 9370 Ridgeline Blvd., Littleton. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free.

Eat and drink

*City Park Farmers Market. City Park Esplanade, East Colfax Avenue and Columbine Street. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Glendale Farmers Market. 4601 E. Kentucky Ave. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*University Hills Farmers Market. University Hills Plaza, 2500 S. Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Cherry Creek Fresh Market. Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 1st Avenue and Univesity Boulevard. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

Tea Street Parker Grand Opening. 16524 Keystone Blvd., Parker. Starting at 11 a.m. No cover.

Hatch Green Chile Brunch. Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $109. Advanced registration is required.

Cloud Cone Weekends. Little Man Central Park, 10195 E. 29th Drive. 3-9 p.m. Prices vary.

A World of Taste: Saudi Arabia. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6 p.m. $132. Advanced registration is required.

Music and nightlife

*Alley Soundscapes: The Deva Yoder Band. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 6-8 p.m. Free.

*Dierks Bentley. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

CSU Rams Watch Party vs. Texas Longhorns. DNVR Bar, 2239 E. Colfax Ave. 1-3:30 p.m. No cover.

*Baltimore Orioles vs. Colorado Rockies. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. 6:10 p.m. Prices vary.

*FC Dallas vs. Colorado Rapids. Watch on Apple TV. 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 1

Just for fun

*102nd Annual Windsor Harvest Festival. Windsor park locations vary by event. 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (admission).

Comedy and theater

Bryan Kellen. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $14.

Elliot Woolsey. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $14.

Eat and drink

*People + Produce. Belleview Station, Newport Street and Chenango Avenue. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*South Pearl Street Farmers Market. 1400 and 1500 blocks of Old South Pearl Street between Arkansas Avenue and Iowa Avenue. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

Drag Bingo Brunch. Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St., Suite 100. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

Music and nightlife

*2024 Summer Music Series. Stanley Marketplace West Patio, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. Noon-2 p.m. Free.

Goatstatic Dance. Aspen Grove, 7301 S Santa Fe Drive, Suite 450. 6-8 p.m. Free.

*Gregory Alan Isakov. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

*Broncos 2024 7K. Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St. Free (attendance), Race sold out.

Baby Goat Yoga. Aspen Grove, 7301 S. Santa Fe Drive, Suite 450, Littleton. 9 a.m. $18.10.

*Baltimore Orioles vs. Colorado Rockies. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. 1:10 p.m. Prices vary.

WWE NXT No Mercy. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 4:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Friday-Sunday

Just for fun

*Bright Nights. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 7 p.m.-midnight (Friday and Saturday) and 7-11 p.m. (Sunday). $13-$45.

Kids and family

Discovering Teen Rex. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members), $20.95 (ages 3-18), $22.95 (seniors 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). All ages.

Art, culture, and media

Spirit Guides: Fantastical Creatures from the Workshop of Jacobo and María Ángeles. Denver Botanic Gardens York Street, 1007 York St. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Free. (members and children two and under), $11.50 (children ages three-15 and students), $12 (seniors and military members), and $15.75 (adults).

Arts of Africa Gallery. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members, guests 18 and under), $15-$22 (adults, students, teachers and seniors).

Monday, Sept. 2

Just for fun

*102nd Annual Windsor Harvest Festival. Windsor park locations vary by event. 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Free (admission).

*Labor Day Memorial Car Show. Applebee’s Grill + Bar, 10625 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. No cover (admission), $10 (for each car entry).

*Water World’s Last Day of the 2024 Season. Water World, 8801 N. Pecos St., Federal Heights. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $14.99-$46.99.

Elitch Gardens’ Last Day of the 2024 Season. Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Circle. 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. $49.99.

Kids and family

Discovering Teen Rex. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members), $20.95 (ages 3-18), $22.95 (seniors 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). All ages.

Art, culture, and media

Spirit Guides: Fantastical Creatures from the Workshop of Jacobo and María Ángeles. Denver Botanic Gardens York Street, 1007 York St. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Free. (members and children two and under), $11.50 (children ages three-15 and students), $12 (seniors and military members), and $15.75 (adults).

Arts of Africa Gallery. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members, guests 18 and under), $15-$22 (adults, students, teachers and seniors).

Eat and drink

All Day Happy Hour. Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. No cover.

Music and nightlife

*Gregory Alan Isakov. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Worth the Drive

Saturday

Artisan Street Fair Fort Collins. Colorado Markets FOCO, 222 Linden St., Fort Collins. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. No cover.

*Shelby American Collection’s 28th Annual Car Show and Party. Shelby American Collection, 5020 Chaparral Ct., Boulder. 2-7 p.m. $89.61.

Saturday and Sunday

*Boulder Art Festival. Along Pearl Street Mall in Boulder. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (Saturday) and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (Sunday). Free.

Saturday to Monday

*Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off. 5-10 a.m. and 3:30-10 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday) and 5-9 a.m. (Monday). Prices vary by event/activity.

All weekend

2024 Louisville Art Association National Fine Art Show and Sale. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (Friday), 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday), 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (Monday). No cover.

*Colorado State Fair. Colorado State Fairgrounds, 1001 Beulah Ave., Pueblo. Times vary. Prices vary.