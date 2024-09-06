Things to do in Denver this weekend, Sept. 6-8

This weekend enjoy dog pool days, the opening of haunted houses in Denver, and it’s your last chance to experience the Spirit Guides exhibit.

Things to do in Denver

Machiavelli the dog swims in the Berkeley Lake Park pool during Denver Parks and Rec’s annual Dog-A-Pool-Ooza day. Aug. 18, 2024.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

Happy weekend, Denverites!

From dog pool days and concerts at Coors Field to food and drink festivals across the metro, there are plenty of events to keep you busy this weekend. If you’re ready for fall and spooky season, the 13th Floor Haunted House opens Saturday night. It’s also your last chance to see the Spirit Guides exhibit at the Denver Botanic Gardens.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Friday, Sept. 6

Just for fun

Classic Game Club. Smoky Hill Library, 5430 S. Biscay Circle, Centennial. 1-2:30 p.m. Free. Advanced registration is required.

Seasonal Vase Arranging. Rowdy Poppy, 3463 Walnut St., Suite 4. 4-5:30 p.m. $125. Advanced registration is required.

Kids and family

Highlands Ranch Pioneer Days. Highlands Ranch Mansion, 9950 E. Gateway Dr., Highlands Ranch. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. $5 (children), $7 (adults).

Comedy and theater

Kurt Braunohler. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $2.7-$32.

Rotating Tap Comedy. River North Brewery - Blake Street Taproom, 3400 Blake St. 8-10 p.m. Free.

Don’t Tell Comedy. RiNo, the exact location is shared 24 hours before the show. 8 p.m. $25.

Craig Robinson. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 9:45 p.m. $39-$49.

Arts, culture, and media

GOSSAMER. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave., Suite A. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

Living Rooms. Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

First Fridays. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 6-9 p.m. No cover.

Eat and drink

*Savoring the Rich Flavors of German Cuisine. Arapahoe County Libraries, online. 2-3 p.m. Free. Advanced registration is required.

Music and nightlife

*Alley Soundscapes: David Lawrence. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 5-7 p.m. Free.

*Mariachi Sol de Mi Tierra. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 6 p.m. Free (general admission, lawn seats), $35 (VIP tickets). Advanced registration is required.

*Kane Brown. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. 6:30 p.m. Prices vary.

*Brandi Carlile with the Colorado Symphony. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

ONE 168. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 6 p.m. Prices vary.

505 Salsa - Lucha Libre Match. King Soopers, 5125 W. Florida Ave. 6-9 p.m. Free. Advanced registration is recommended.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Just for fun

*Doggies Splash & Pet Expo. Westridge Recreation Center, 9650 Foothills Canyon Blvd., Highlands Ranch. 8 a.m.-noon. $10.

*3rd Annual Lavender Harvest Festival. 9635 N. Rampart Range Road, Littleton. 9 a.m.-noon. Free.

Denver Makers Market Lakewood. 6455 W. Colfax Ave. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. No cover.

Clear the Shelters Adoption Event. Leslie A. Malone Center, 2080 S. Quebec St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Prices vary.

*Clayton Community Days. 3840 York St. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

Tennyson Street Makers Market & Bar Hop. Along Tennyson Street. Starting at 1 p.m. No cover.

*Flock Party 2024. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 6-9 p.m. $150 (general admission), $300 (VIP).

13th Floor Haunted House Opening Night. 13th Floor Denver, 3400 E. 52nd Ave. 7-9:45 p.m. Starting at $24.99. Advanced registration is required for timed entry.

All That Drag. MCA Denver at the Holiday Theater, 2644 W. 32nd Ave. 8-10 p.m. $27.53.

Kids and family

Highlands Ranch Pioneer Days. Highlands Ranch Mansion, 9950 E. Gateway Dr., Highlands Ranch. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. $5 (children), $7 (adults). All ages.

Celebrate 30 Years at Virginia Village. Virginia Village Branch Library, 1500 S. Dahlia St. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. All ages.

Mid-Autumn Festival - Tết Trung thu. Hadley Branch Library, 1890 S. Grove St. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. All ages.

Live Music and Art Showcase with RiNo. Bob Ragland Branch Library, 1900 35th St., Suite A. 1-4 p.m. Free. All ages.

Movie & Popcorn - The Pagemaster. Tallyn’s Reach Library, 23911 E. Arapahoe Road, Aurora. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 4 and up. Advanced registration is required.

Comedy and theater

Bananas Podcast. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 9:45 p.m. $27-$32.

Craig Robinson. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 9:45 p.m. $39-$49.

Art, culture, and media

GOSSAMER. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave., Suite A. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

Living Rooms. Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Eat and drink

*City Park Farmers Market. City Park Esplanade, East Colfax Avenue and Columbine Street. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Glendale Farmers Market. 4601 E. Kentucky Ave. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

Cocinando con “Recetario para la Memoria”/Cooking with “The Memory Recipe Book.” Sheridan Library, 3425 W. Oxford Ave. 9 a.m.-noon. Free. Advanced registration is required.

*University Hills Farmers Market. University Hills Plaza, 2500 S. Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Cherry Creek Fresh Market. Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 1st Avenue and Univesity Boulevard. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck West Denver Appearance. Park Meadows, 8505 Park Meadows Center Drive, Lone Tree. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. No cover.

*Taste of the Middle East. Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 E. Alameda Parkway, Aurora. Starting at 11 a.m. No cover.

2024 Denver Food + Wine Festival Grand Tasting. Tivoli Auraria Campus, 900 Auraria Parkway. Noon-4 p.m. $225.

Music and nightlife

*Green Day. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. 5:30 p.m. Prices vary.

*G. Love & Special Sauce. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 6 p.m. Free (general admission, lawn seats), $35 (VIP tickets). Advanced registration is required.

*Alley Soundscapes: Emily Barnes. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 6-8 p.m. Free.

*Creed. Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

*Brandi Carlile with the Colorado Symphony. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

Yoga & Cocktails. Ballmer Peak Sheridan, 12347 W. Alameda Parkway, Lakewood. 11 a.m. $25.

Workout and Wine. Core Progression - RiNo, 3330 Larimer St., Suite 1A. Noon-2 p.m. $10 (client with a friend), $15 (client without a friend), $25 (non-clients). Advanced registration is required.

Sunday, Sept. 8

Just for fun

Denver Makers Market Aurora. 18648 E. Hampden Ave., Aurora. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. No cover.

*Larimer Square BAZAAR. Larimer Square, 1430 Larimer St. Noon-5 p.m. No cover.

How Money Works for Women High Noon Tea. The Dome at AMG, 6295 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village. 1-3:30 p.m. $12.50-$25.

Kids and family

Grandpersons Day Celebration: Pioneer Music of the Mountain West. Smoky Hill Library, 5430 S. Biscay Circle, Centennial. 1-2:30 p.m. Free. Advanced registration is required. All ages.

Comedy and theater

Justine Marino. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $14.

New Faces Contest Round 2. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $14.

Eat and drink

*People + Produce. Belleview Station, Newport Street and Chenango Avenue. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*South Pearl Street Farmers Market. 1400 and 1500 blocks of Old South Pearl Street between Arkansas Avenue and Iowa Avenue. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

Music and nightlife

*Alley Soundscapes: Jack Cloonan. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

*Backyard Sessions. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free.

*Def Leppard & Journey. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. 6 p.m. Prices vary.

*King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Fuerza Regida: Pero No Te Enamores Tour 2024. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 8 p.m. Prices vary.

All Weekend

Just for fun

*Bright Nights. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 7 p.m.-midnight (Friday and Saturday) and 7-11 p.m. (Sunday). $13-$45.

Kids and family

Discovering Teen Rex. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members), $20.95 (ages 3-18), $22.95 (seniors 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). All ages.

Art, culture, and media

Spirit Guides: Fantastical Creatures from the Workshop of Jacobo and María Ángeles. Denver Botanic Gardens York Street, 1007 York St. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Free. (members and children two and under), $11.50 (children ages three-15 and students), $12 (seniors and military members), and $15.75 (adults).

Arts of Africa Gallery. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members, guests 18 and under), $15-$22 (adults, students, teachers and seniors).

Worth the Drive

Saturday

*Brighton Art in the Park 2024. Carmichael Park, 650 S. Southern St., Brighton. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.

*Frisco Fall Fest. Historic Park and Main Street between 1st and 2nd avenues. Noon-5 p.m. No cover.

16th Annual Brighton Chile Festival. 13201 E. 144th Ave., Brighton. Noon-6 p.m. No cover.

Saturday & Sunday

*Winter Park Art Festival. Cooper Creek Square, 47 Cooper Creek Way, Winter Park. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (Saturday) and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (Sunday). No cover.

All weekend

2024 Louisville Art Association National Fine Art Show and Sale. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (Friday), 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday), 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (Monday). No cover.