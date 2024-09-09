Denver Childish Gambino concert postponed for health reasons

Donald Glover has postponed the rest of his North American Tour. Tickets will be honored when shows are rescheduled.

Donald Glover – known by the stage name Childish Gambino – has postponed 15 remaining shows on the North American leg of his New World Tour, including a Denver show at Ball Arena scheduled for Friday, Sept. 13.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Glover said he needs to “focus on my physical health for a few weeks.” He encouraged fans to hold onto their tickets because they will be honored at rescheduled shows.

According to Nicole Vaguine, a senior marketing manager for AEG, more information about the rescheduled Denver show will be provided as soon as possible.

Fans on the internet are responding with mixed messages. Some have chimed in with support, like X user @NetCrawI, who commented on Glover’s announcement, “Take care of yourself man. Thank you for the update.” And @KingGoinBad, who said, “Feel better soon, we can wait!”



Others have expressed frustrations, like X user @hallerober21240, who said, “Hope you feel better but I’ve waited all year for this :/ I’m not even sure I’ll be able to go when the dates are put back on. I’ve been waiting since 2011 to see you on tour.”

Glover hasn’t publicly responded to fans’ commentary but his announcement ended with, “thanks for the privacy. thanks for the support. thanks for the love.”

This isn’t the first time Glover has canceled a show in Colorado. Back in 2018, he postponed a concert in Denver on doctor’s orders. He hasn’t performed since then.