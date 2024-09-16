Denverite Classifieds: Sept. 16, 2024

Prefer lying around to running? Still trying to find your people in Denver?

You've come to the right place. Repsond to these new Denverite Classifieds.

Want to put yourself out there too? Submit your own classified here.

How does this all work again? Read more here.

ANTI-RUN CLUB (25, Sloans) Looking to start an anti-running club to bring pace balance to Sloan's Lake and "park" with new friends. Participation includes sitting, laying, snacking (games welcome). No cadence required, quick movement allowed but discouraged.

Respond here.

SOBER MUSICIAN STARTING OVER Sober mid-thirties queer musician restarting their life wanting to meet new friends. What should we do and where should we do it. Open forum.

Respond here.

SEEKING FELLOW NERDS! (31F, Lakewood/Littleton) Wanting to make new friends for birding, planetarium/museum visits, going to the movies, bookstore, etc! Willing to drive!

Respond here.

LET'S DO SOMETHING (30F, Speer) I’ve been in Denver two years and am still looking to find my people. I enjoy climbing, camping, hiking, running, bar trivia and bingo, checking out new bars and restaurants, park hangs and walks, concerts, game nights and more. Let’s do something! (please)

Respond here.