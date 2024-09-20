Things to do in Denver this weekend, Sept. 20-22

This weekend enjoy the beginning of Denver’s Oktoberfest, an immersive jazz art experience, National Hispanic Heritage Month events and more!

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

From fall cooking classes to markets and weekend one of the Denver Oktoberfest, there’s an abundance of events in the Denver metro this weekend.

There’s also a Chocolate Festival, Margarita Festival, Wine Festival and Dragon Boat Festival.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Friday, Sept. 20

Just for fun

Cocktails and Conversations. Clayton Members Club & Hotel, 233 Clayton St. 4-6 p.m. $10-$15. Advanced registration is recommended.

Hispanic Heritage Celebration. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 5-9 p.m. No cover.

*The Glow Show. The Inverness Denver, 200 Inverness Drive West, Englewood. 6-9 p.m. Free (children 2 and under), $12.68 (children 2-12), $34.61 (adults).

Kids and family

Cantaritos. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 N. Irving St. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Free. Ages 13 and up.

Comedy and theater

*Brett Goldstein. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Billy Gardell. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. $30-$40.

The Nasty Show. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 9:45 p.m. $22

Arts, culture, and media

Living Rooms. Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

Fall Exhibition Opening Party. Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 6-10 p.m. $38.02.

Immersive Jazz-Art Experience at Lumonics. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 7-9:30 p.m. $23.18.

Eat and drink

Bourbon Boulevard. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 6-9 p.m. $45.

Japanese Izakaya. Stir Cooking School at the Ice House, 1801 Wynkoop St., Unit 175. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $220 (per couple). Advanced registration is required.

Music and nightlife

*Viva Southwest Mariachi Fest. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 6 p.m. Free (general admission, lawn seats), $35 (VIP tickets). Advanced registration is required.

Saturday, Sept. 21

Just for fun

Cultivating Community Health & Wellness Event. Colorado Community Media at DCSD Legacy Campus, 10035 S. Peoria St., Lone Tree. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free.

Aurora Mini-Con. Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 E. Alameda Parkway, Aurora. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free.

*Denver Street Fairs - “It’s Fall Y’all!” 1100 Santa Fe Drive. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free (admission).

*Parker Fall Fest. O’Brien Park, 10795 Victorian Drive, Parker. Noon- 4 p.m. No cover.

*Sloan’s Lake Fall Bazaar. 1611 N. Raleigh St. Noon-6 p.m. No cover, $22.09 (bottomless mimosas), $37.92 (drink token package).

*The Glow Show. The Inverness Denver, 200 Inverness Drive West, Englewood. 6-9 p.m. Free (children 2 and under), $12.68 (children 2-12), $34.61 (adults).

Kids and family

Big Bounce America 2024 - Denver. Stockyard Event Center, 5004 National Western Drive. Times vary. Advanced registration is required for three-hour timed entry. $22-$45. All ages.

*Fairy Hunt. Second Star to the Right, 1455 S. Pearl St. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. All ages.

Hamilton Middle School Fall Festival. Hamilton Middle School, 8600 E. Dartmouth Ave. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. All ages.

Hispanic Heritage Family Event : Dance Party! / Herencia Hispana evento familiar: Fiesta de baile! Ford-Warren Branch Library, 2825 High St. 2-4 p.m. Free. All ages.

Comedy and theater

Billy Gardell. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $30-$40.

Bob The Drag Queen. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Art, culture, and media

Living Rooms. Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Eat and drink

*City Park Farmers Market. City Park Esplanade, East Colfax Avenue and Columbine Street. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Glendale Farmers Market. 4601 E. Kentucky Ave. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*University Hills Farmers Market. University Hills Plaza, 2500 S. Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Cherry Creek Fresh Market. Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 1st Avenue and Univesity Boulevard. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

Rendezvous at The Fort. Tesoro Cultural Center, 19192 Highway 8, Morrison. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (ages 6 and under), $5 (children 7-12), $10 (adults).

Knife Skills 101. Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. $80 (per person). Advanced registration is required.

Hop Festival. Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free-$18, + $10 for Hop Festival (includes corn maze and hop festival). Advanced registration is required. All ages.

*Denver Margarita Festival. Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden, 4995 Argonne St. Noon-6 p.m. $22.34 (non-sampling), $33.62 (sampling).

Oktoberversary. Cheluna Brewing Co., 2501 Dallas St., Unit 148, Aurora. 4:30-9 p.m. No cover.

Culinary Date Night: Pacific Northwest. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6 p.m. $132 (per person). Advanced registration is required.

Music and nightlife

Chamber Music Concert. Decker Branch Library, 1501 S. Logan St. 2-3:30 p.m. Free. Advanced registration is required.

*Louis the Child. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 3 p.m. Prices vary.

*Rez Metal. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 6 p.m. Free (general admission, lawn seats), $35 (VIP tickets). Advanced registration is required.

*Dan + Shay. Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village. 6 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

*Snowshape Winter Fitness Series. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 8 a.m. Prices vary.

*Colorado Rapids vs. Toronto FC Timbers. Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City. Watch on Apple TV. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Sunday, Sept. 22

Just for fun

*2024 Riverdale Regional Park Dragon Boat Regatta. Riverdale Regional Park, 9755 Henderson Road, Brighton. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.

*Denver Street Fairs - “It’s Fall Y’all!” 1100 Santa Fe Drive. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free (admission).

*Parker Fall Fest. O’Brien Park, 10795 Victorian Drive, Parker. Noon- 4 p.m. No cover.

Vitalant Blood Drive. Koelbel Library, 5955 S Holly St, Centennial. Noon-4 p.m. Free.

Banned Books Bingo. Fiction Beer Co., 7101 E. Colfax Ave. 1-4 p.m. Free.

Kids and family

Big Bounce America 2024 - Denver. Stockyard Event Center, 5004 National Western Drive. Times vary. Advanced registration is required for three-hour timed entry. $22-$45. All ages.

Comedy and theater

Michelle Wolf. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $44-$55.

New Faces Contest Round 2. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $14.

Eat and drink

*People + Produce. Belleview Station, Newport Street and Chenango Avenue. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*South Pearl Street Farmers Market. 1400 and 1500 blocks of Old South Pearl Street between Arkansas Avenue and Iowa Avenue. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

Rendezvous at The Fort. Tesoro Cultural Center, 19192 Highway 8, Morrison. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (ages 6 and under), $5 (children 7-12), $10 (adults).

Stir's Bakeshop: Autumn Desserts. Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $109 (per person). Advanced registration is required.

Date Night: Falling into Fall. Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 5-8 p.m. $220 (per couple). Advanced registration is required.

Music and nightlife

*Gamelan Tunas Mekar. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 4 p.m. Free (general admission, lawn seats), $35 (VIP tickets). Advanced registration is required.

*New Edition. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 8 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

Baby Goat Yoga. Aspen Grove, 7301 S. Santa Fe Drive, Suite 450, Littleton. 9-1- a.m. and 11 a.m.-noon. $18.10 (children 12 and under), $28.71 (adults).

Meditation to Start Your Week. Center for Colorado Women’s History, 1310 Bannock St. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. $1-$20.

*Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Denver Broncos. Watch on Fox. 11 a.m.

All Weekend

Just for fun

13th Floor Haunted House. 13th Floor Denver, 3400 E. 52nd Ave. 7-9:45 p.m. Starting at $24.99. Advanced registration is required for timed entry.

*Bright Nights. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 7 p.m.-midnight (Friday and Saturday) and 7-11 p.m. (Sunday). $13-$45.

Kids and family

Corn Maze. Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free-$18. Advanced registration is required. All ages.

Discovering Teen Rex. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members), $20.95 (ages 3-18), $22.95 (seniors 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). All ages.

Spiders Around the World. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children under 2), $10.95 (children 2-12), $13.95 (seniors 65 and older), $15.95 (adults). All ages.

Art, culture, and media

Arts of Africa Gallery. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members, guests 18 and under), $15-$22 (adults, students, teachers and seniors).

Special Deliveries. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children and members), $5 (children), $15 (adults).

Movements Toward Freedom. MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 7:30-10 p.m. (Friday), 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday). Free-$14.

Eat and drink

*Denver Oktoberfest. Denver’s Ballpark District, Larimer and 21st Streets. 4-11 p.m. (Friday), 11 a.m.-11 p.m. (Saturday) and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (Sunday). Free (general admission).

Worth the Drive

Friday & Saturday

*Rocky Mountain Wine Fest. Winter Park Resort, 85 Parsenn Road, Winter Park. Beginning at 5 p.m. (Friday), 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (Saturday). Starting at $75.

Saturday

*Oktoberfest. Downtown Castle Rock, 4th and Wilcox streets, Castle Rock. 1-9 p.m. No cover.

Sunday

Loveland Chocolate & Cheese Fest. The Ranch Events Complex, 5280 Arena Circle, Loveland. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. $10-$59.

All weekend

Fall & Winter Event. Douglas County Fairgrounds Event Center, 500 Fairgrounds Road, Castle Rock. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. (Friday), 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday). $6.26 (Friday and Saturday, per family), Free (Sunday).

*Fall Festival Pumpkin Patch Family Fun Opening Weekend. Lone Creek Farms, 3879 N. State Highway 83, Franktown. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. $24.95-$26.95.