Teenager pleads guilty to 2023 LoDo shooting

Keanna Rosenburgh faces up to 7 years in the Colorado Youthful Offender System for opening fire into a crowd after being denied entry into a bar.

The teenager accused of shooting five people outside a bar in Denver’s LoDo neighborhood in September 2023 pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder in court Friday.

Keanna Rosenburgh faces up to 7 years in the Colorado Youthful Offender System and a 21-year suspended sentence in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

The Denver Police said Rosenburgh, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, was denied entry into the Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row bar and restaurant in the 1900 block of Market Street on Sept. 16, 2023. Rosenburgh returned shortly afterwards to talk with security. As she walked away, Rosenburgh pulled out a handgun and fired several rounds into the crowd behind her, and ran away. Five people were injured in the shooting. Eight different people were listed as victims.

Authorities arrested Rosenburgh in Barstow, California, on October 19, 2023. With help from the FBI and local law enforcement, she was extradited back to Colorado. That month, Denver District Attorney Beth McCann initially planned to charge Rosenburgh as a juvenile.

But in November, McCann announced plans to try her as an adult and charged her with 28 criminal counts, including seven counts of attempted murder and 15 counts of assault.

Rosenburgh’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 22, 2025.