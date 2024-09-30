Denverite Classifieds: Transplants need friends too

Your new bud for board game nights and gym hangs await.

As do old-time Denverites! Make a new friend who shares your passion for board games, darts, gym and more.

Respond to this week's Classifieds below.

Want to put yourself out there too? Submit your own classified here.

How does this all work again? Read more here.

WFH TRANSPLANT! (Loveland) Hoping to find other recent transplants who work from home and would like to meet new/more ppl! Book-readin', movie-watchin', board game-playin' indoorsy types a plus.

Respond here.

READY FOR NEW ADVENTURES (52M) Looking for friends to organize hikes, camping, darts, pool, watch pro/collegiate sports, live music, and whatever else. Don’t mind leaving downtown at all so location isn’t imperative. Here for 2 years and ready to meet new friends for adventures.

Respond here.

NEW TO DENVER, NEED NEW BUDS (22M, LoDo) Recently just moved to Denver and looking for some buddies to just hang out with, go out to eat, go on runs or hit the gym and play video games with!

Respond here.

EXTROVERTED INTROVERT WHO LIKES TO YAP (23F, Downtown Denver) Looking for new friends who like to read, try new foods, go to karaoke, discover new places, and of course yap.

Respond here.